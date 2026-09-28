Nicki Minaj sat down this week on Fox News’ My View with Lara Trump and used the appearance to push young Americans to turn out for the midterm elections. The rapper, a vocal Trump supporter, told them to “vote red.” She said this is not the moment to assume a vote will go unnoticed.

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She told young viewers that a voice “will not only be heard, but your voice is very necessary right now for the country and for the world.” Minaj added, “We need you guys involved. We need you guys involved more than ever before. This is your country, this is your world. You are the ones that have to reap the benefits of whatever vote decisions we make now.”

In the same conversation, she claimed Democrats treat Black voters as if they aren’t allowed to think differently. Minaj said, “For a very long time, Black people specifically feel that they should just vote blue. I would say that the entire country, there’s been a major shift where people are starting to, you know, wake up and see what’s going on and choose differently.”

Minaj said people are also noticing what she called “kind of really sad.” According to her, they see that “Black people are not allowed, according to Democrats, for the most part, to make a different decision. We’re not allowed to think, we’re not allowed to voice concerns, to make an argument as to why we don’t like a particular candidate.” Minaj has publicly expressed her admiration for Trump, such as when he praised her at a Rose Garden luncheon, and she shared her White House Barbie day online.

Minaj: Black people are not allowed to think according to Democrats. We are not allowed to voice concerns, to make an argument as to why we don't like a particular candidate. And they are seeing in real time if they do, what happens to them. Smear campaigns pic.twitter.com/NQg0qy5i9m — Acyn (@Acyn) September 27, 2026

She went on, “And they are seeing in real time if they do, what happens to them. Smear campaigns and just outright nasty behavior from these adults. It just doesn’t look good.” Minaj stated that Democrats “kind of have been just digging their own grave in that way, and they’re not understanding that people can see them.”

She said those voters are “smart people that can clearly see what’s happening and now they feel, ‘Oh, okay, so you only love me and respect me when I do as you say and don’t ask any questions.’ And no one wants to be treated that way.” Minaj also called Trump “a very authentic person” and claimed, “everyone loves him.”

Lara Trump asked how Minaj ended up in a room with the president when so many people in her industry oppose him. Minaj answered, “I always say he’s just a very authentic person. He’s always been himself. I mean, people pretend now that they have an issue with him. But the truth is everyone loves him.” She added that people “have to act like they don’t” and that she understands “the politics of it all.”

Minaj said Trump “had flair,” was “funny,” and was “charismatic.” She stated, “He brings this candid, unedited vibe to the White House that we’ve never before seen, and it’s refreshing. Because for a very long time, people started feeling that we don’t know who we can trust.” Earlier this year she spoke at a U.S. Treasury event in Washington, D.C., appeared on the podium holding the president’s hand, and said she was “probably the president’s number one fan.”

Minaj was raised in New York City and has lived in the United States for decades, but she was born in Saint James, Trinidad and Tobago, and holds Trinidadian citizenship. Non-citizens cannot legally vote in U.S. federal or state elections. After the interview clips spread on X, users posted a mix of criticism.

One commenter said Minaj “has lost her d–n mind forreal,” rejected the idea that she was only “playing y’all,” and wrote, “Stfu, deliberately ruining your reputation to appease them folks is a WILD way to play.” Another asked, “WTF is she even talking about,” and said she “sounds as d–b as most MAGAts.”

A third user pointed out that she cannot vote and said she “should just stay out of politics if she ever wants to resurrect her career.” Someone who said they support neither party called it “amusing to see someone like this especially someone of color parrot Republican talking points” and described the appearance as a “MAGA run to fox news to play the victim.”

Another comment asked why “all black Trump supporters feel it’s necessary to attack black people.” One user called her “completely inconsequential” and asked why she was getting attention. A longer reply said she “doesn’t know what she is talking about. Point, blank, period,” argued that Black people “vote for the party that represents our interests” and “for least harm,” and closed with “Sorry Nikki.”

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