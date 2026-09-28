There was no funeral for a California man’s childhood friend, so his wife took him to a Giants game, then the broadcast turned him into a villain

The mother at the center of a viral video from a recent San Francisco Giants game has spoken out to defend her husband after viewers labeled him a bad father. A short clip from the broadcast earlier this week showed the man sitting in his seat while his wife returned holding their child and food. The footage led many viewers online to draw conclusions about his parenting and character.

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In a Substack post, the mother explained that she stepped away during the fifth inning to use the restroom and decided to grab food for both of them while she was up. She wanted to keep their child in the carrier because San Francisco night games get chilly. She said they call the baby their “hot pocket” because her body heat keeps her warm. She also changed the child’s diaper while she was away from their seats.

Her account gained wider traction when reported by BroBible. While she was away, she texted her husband, Ramses, a photo of the food menu from the Field Club to see what he wanted. He told her to grab whatever had the shortest line.

The night at Oracle Park was supposed to be about his late friend

When she returned, the video showed Ramses moving his jacket to clear her seat and greeting their daughter. According to the mother, he asked whether she wanted to eat first, and her head can be seen turning toward him as she tells him to go ahead. She said she had already eaten before they left for the game and knew he had not had a full meal all day. Much of the early reaction came from viewers criticizing the Giants dad after the broadcast clip spread on X.

The mother also explained why the couple was at the game in the first place. Ramses recently lost one of his oldest friends, a gifted baseball player he had known since they were kids. Because there was no formal funeral or memorial service, she suggested a Giants game as a way for him to remember his friend. She said she could tell he was texting his group chat about their lost friend throughout the game.

Oracle Park offers several family amenities, including nursing pods presented by UCSF Health and baby changing tables in all public restrooms. The couple was navigating a night out with a young child while Ramses dealt with the loss. Ballpark seating has drawn attention elsewhere recently, with a Yankee Stadium fan filming plates of food left behind under premium seats.

The mother shared her side of the story after the clip spread widely online and her husband became the target of criticism. Attack of the Fanboy was unable to independently verify the details of the couple’s evening beyond her Substack post.

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