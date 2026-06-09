Florida man left a Venice Walmart for hospital care after accidentally shooting himself in the groin while adjusting a holstered gun

A man was rushed to hospital after accidentally shooting himself in the groin while inside a Walmart store in Venice, Florida, in an incident that unfolded last Thursday and quickly drew a police response and public attention.

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According to Outkick, deputies were called to the store after reports of what sounded like a gunshot inside the building. Witnesses also reported noticing a trail of blood leading toward the bathroom area, which prompted immediate concern that someone inside may have been seriously injured.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they quickly secured and evacuated the Walmart as a precaution while they searched for any potential threat or injured individuals. At that stage, officers were unable to locate a suspect or even confirm exactly what had taken place, leaving the situation temporarily unclear.

The breakthrough in the investigation came after authorities reviewed the store’s surveillance footage. The video provided a clear timeline of events and showed a white male entering the store with a firearm already in a holster tucked into the waistband of his shorts. While inside the store, the man attempted to adjust the position of the weapon in its holster. During that adjustment, the firearm unexpectedly discharged.

The bullet struck the man in the leg and groin area, causing his injuries and explaining the blood trail officers had found earlier. The footage helped investigators determine that the shooting was accidental rather than the result of an altercation or external threat.

Authorities have not released further details about the man’s identity or his current condition, but the incident has raised renewed concerns about safe firearm handling in public spaces, particularly when weapons are carried in informal or unsecured holsters.

The man realized how serious his injury was and chose to leave the store to get professional medical care. He was found a short time later at the Sarasota Memorial Hospital campus in Venice. It is not currently known if he will face any charges over the incident.

Other shooting cases described as accidental have drawn closer scrutiny, such as a Texas assistant principal’s reported shooting. Deputies were first called after people reported the popping sound and the blood near the bathroom. They responded by evacuating the building and doing a sweep before turning to the video for answers.

The footage gave investigators the details they needed. It showed the man entering the store, the holstered gun in his waistband, and the moment the firearm discharged as he tried to move it. In other cases, court records have revealed more than expected, as seen when a Nevada woman’s arrest uncovered reported links to a separate investigation. The case remains under the Sarasota County deputies’ review, and the question of charges has not yet been resolved.

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