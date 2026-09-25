More than 100 people allege a popular roller coaster in California left them with brain injuries, and some say their lives haven’t been the same since

More than 100 people are now alleging that the X2 rollercoaster at Six Flags Magic Mountain in California caused them to suffer traumatic brain injuries. This popular ride, which reportedly features 360-degree spins, flips, and a steep 200ft drop, has long been a destination for thrill-seekers looking for an intense experience. While it was once marketed by the company as a rite of passage for the ultimate daredevil, the ride is currently closed.

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As reported by the Lad Bible, the situation escalated when civil attorney Christopher Bulone announced that three new lawsuits were being filed against Six Flags this week. These legal actions stem from claims of catastrophic brain damage sustained by riders. Bulone stated that the company has been willingly gambling with people’s lives.

One of the plaintiffs, Michael Wilk, filed his lawsuit. Wilk is a Los Angeles attorney who claims he suffered brain bleeding after riding the coaster in February. The injury was severe enough to require multiple brain surgeries and has significantly impacted his ability to function in his profession.

One person reportedly collapsed after the ride

Wilk described the lingering effects of the incident by saying, “My brain has difficulty processing the words, and so unless it’s extraordinarily clear and loud, my brain gets the word wrong. I think I miss about half the conversations I’m in.” He added, “I truly hope that by coming forward, changes will be made.”

Attorneys representing over 100 individuals claim that riding the X2 roller coaster at Six Flags Magic Mountain in California caused them traumatic brain injuries. Six Flags has not responded to inquiries about the ongoing legal cases. pic.twitter.com/LhG6a5I7Z0 — DeSota (@desota) September 24, 2026

Another individual involved in the legal action is Naomi Greer Wilkinson. She claims that she collapsed immediately after finishing the ride and required emergency transport to a hospital. Medics diagnosed her with a brain haemorrhage, which necessitated emergency surgery and an induced coma to aid her recovery. Speaking to CNN, her mother, Artemis Greer, expressed deep frustration regarding the incident, stating, “Naomi should have never ever in a million years even had the option to get on that ride.”

Beyond these specific cases, attorneys have revealed that they now represent more than 100 individuals who have come forward with claims of brain injuries related to the X2 over the last two years. The coaster has been reportedly linked to various incidents over the past two decades.

The ride remains shut down following reports that connected the coaster to brain damage and deaths. At the moment, Six Flags has not provided an official explanation for the closure or a formal response to these serious allegations.

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