An influencer squeezed a ‘gumball-sized’ boil she thought was an ingrown hair, but days later she needed an emergency surgery

Christy Collins recently shared a terrifying health experience after a small bump on her bikini line escalated into a life-threatening case of sepsis. The 28-year-old influencer, who appeared on Good Morning Britain to discuss the ordeal, initially mistook the growth for a simple ingrown hair.

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As reported by LAD Bible, it all began when she noticed a lump the size of a gumball. By the following morning, she decided to squeeze it while preparing for a trip to London. She later admitted that this was a bad idea, as it only made the situation much worse. She attempted to manage the area with a pimple patch and continued with her plans, but the hot weather in early August only served to complicate the hidden infection.

As the days progressed, her condition deteriorated rapidly. She recalled losing her vision and her sense of hearing while out with friends, initially attributing the symptoms to the intense heat. A few days later, she sought help from a doctor and received a prescription for antibiotics. Unfortunately, the medication failed to provide any relief. She noted that usually, you can tell within 24 hours if antibiotics have worked, but in her case, they did nothing at all.

She was unable to walk due to extreme pain

The situation became critical a day later. Christy reportedly found herself unable to walk due to extreme pain and even struggled to stand while performing simple tasks like washing a spoon. Her friend recognized the severity of the situation and took her directly to the emergency department. Upon arrival, she was rushed straight through for treatment. She described the experience as wild and mentioned that she is still processing the trauma of the event.

Content creator Christy Collins, 28, faced a life-threatening ordeal after what she thought was an ingrown hair turned out to be sepsis.



She became so ill she struggled to walk, before being rushed into emergency surgery in hospital.



Doctors warned that waiting another day… pic.twitter.com/sSEj2eJAqg — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) September 25, 2026

At its worst, the boil reportedly had grown to the size of an iPhone 16 Pro Max. Doctors informed her that waiting even one more day to seek emergency care could have been fatal. Because of the severity of the infection, she required emergency surgery to address the abscess.

The recovery process has been difficult, leaving her without her usual independence. She explained that she relies on her mother to help her shower, using a sandwich bag to keep her dressings dry and in place.

Dr Amir Khan provided some vital medical context during the interview, explaining that while sepsis can stem from any infection, it is relatively uncommon for it to develop from an inflamed hair follicle. He noted that shaving can cause micro abrasions or tiny cuts that are often invisible to the naked eye.

These small nicks compromise the skin, which acts as our primary barrier against infection. When a hair follicle becomes inflamed, the surrounding skin softens, allowing bacteria like staphylococcus to enter the body and form a large abscess. According to Dr Khan, this specific type of abscess always requires surgical intervention.

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