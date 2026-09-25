A large group of teenagers poured into the Lynn McDonald’s on Boston Street last Friday night; this was shortly after a local football game let out, and they allegedly attacked a single employee. Four of them are now in juvenile detention facilities after police charged them over the violent takeover, according to the New York Post. The chaotic scene which was captured on cellphone video that quickly spread across social media.

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The footage appears to show the group entering before the situation turns aggressive. Two individuals in the group appear to attack a worker behind the Lynn McDonald’s counter, while others circle the area. The worker is allegedly pinned against the drive-thru window and punched while appearing to be held in a chokehold. The franchisee has reported that the employee is okay. During the attack, many teens in the McDonald’s took to capturing the moment on their cellphones.

As the video spread online, the Lynn Police Department reported that they have opened an investigation. The detectives from the Youth Services Unit, with help from the gang unit and drug task force, identified four suspects and secured arrest warrants. The department later shared an update on Facebook confirming that it took all four teens into custody. The four individuals are alleged to be teens.

The four alleged teens are facing a lot more than a simple assault charge

The alleged teens were charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, assault and battery, disorderly conduct, disturbing the peace, trespassing, affray, and civil rights violation with injury after being taken into custody. An affray is a public brawl that terrifies bystanders. However, police are withholding the alleged teens’ identities, as the suspects are minors and the investigation remains active.

🚨#BREAKING: A Group of VIOLENT TEENS STORM a McDonald's in Lynn MA and BRUTALLY BEAT another teen who was working the drive-thru.



What is this world coming to that this kids are causing so much chaos across the country? We need serious consequences to make sure these violent… — Dante Henderson (@DanteRHenderson) September 20, 2026

Furthermore, Lynn Mayor Jared Nicholson addressed the situation in a Facebook statement. “As a father, community member and mayor, I’m deeply concerned by the incidents involving young people in our community this weekend. The Lynn Police Department is actively investigating both incidents, and I have confidence that those responsible will be held accountable,” Jared Nicholson wrote.

The Lynn McDonald’s attack was not the only incident police looked into that weekend, as officers are also examining a second location where another takeover may have happened. City Councilor Fred Hogan said a separate teen takeover disrupted Lynn’s Shoe City Classic basketball tournament this summer. Similar meetups have turned violent in other cities, including a DC Chipotle brawl.



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