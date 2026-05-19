Charity dinner at Medomak Valley High School was meant to fight hunger, but what students were accidentally served sparked a serious health scare

Human error is part and parcel of human nature, and sometimes it leads to social embarrassment. Such a social embarrassment occurred at Medomak Valley High School in Waldoboro, where the school mistakenly served something completely opposite to what students expected at a charity event meant to raise money to combat hunger. The students were supposed to be treated with dessert, but they ended up getting baked dirt instead.

Recommended Videos

According to Brobible, the incident took place at Medomack Valley High School, where students accidentally served a dish of baked dirt at the school’s Empty Bowl Supper. This event is a long-standing tradition of charity that fights hunger in the community, as reported by the Bangor Daily News. Per the school, the mishap occurred while mixing pots during a science experiment on potting soil. The dishes were mixed, and while students were in a hurry, they mistakenly took that dish and served it to the students.

School later released the statement regarding the unfortunate event, saying, “In an effort to quickly deliver food to the serving tables, the dish was mistakenly identified as part of the meal and brought out for service. Three students briefly put some of the soil in their mouths, believing it to be a dessert item, before immediately realizing what it was. The item was removed from the serving tables. This was a completely accidental situation and absolutely not a prank.”

Similar to an Arizona story where a woman got delivered a high-end men’s cologne instead of breadsticks, what happened at Medomack Valley High is one of the weirdest mix-ups of all time. The school affirmed that it had taken strict measures in response to the unfortunate event. They clarified their position, saying that this is a prestigious event and a long-standing tradition; any mishap at this event is not taken lightly. They had called the students’ parents to the school, expressing remorse for the error caused by their children, which in turn embarrassed the school.

Maine high school students accidentally served dirt at charity dinner https://t.co/R7wELrdFGj pic.twitter.com/dZJxDGPNxS — New York Post (@nypost) May 17, 2026

They stated on a Facebook post, “The parents of the students involved have been contacted, and the students have also been spoken with at school today. Those involved in organizing the Empty Bowl Supper, a longstanding community service event that means a great deal to our school and community, are deeply sorry that this occurred.”

Even though this was an accident and fortunately did not lead to any health crisis for anyone in attendance. After this story became public, there has been an ironic debate over whether the soil is harmful to human health. Even though eating soil is not ideal, it might not have major health consequences if consumed in small amounts.

With debate around the food quality already high due to stories like a woman whose brother nearly got paralyzed after eating at Chipotle, these incidents are only going to fuel the controversy. Aside from the consequences of consuming soil, expecting it to be dessert, let alone at a charity event that’s supposed to fight hunger, could be considered a major embarrassment by many for the school and the event management team.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy