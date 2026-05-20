Man drinks 24 beers a day and takes steroids to enter a bodybuilding competition, then swaps the beers for vodka so he can get shredded faster

Peter Mossfield has officially switched his daily drink of choice to diet coke and vodka as he continues his unconventional quest to enter a bodybuilding competition without lifting a single weight. He runs the Instagram account BoozeBagFitness, where he has been documenting his daily progress throughout this 11-week period. As detailed by LADbible, Peter has spent 77 days consuming 24 drinks a day while relying on steroids to transform his physique.

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The entire project started as a new wager for Peter, who previously made a significant sum of money after winning a $5,000 bet that he could become addicted to alcohol and then successfully quit. Following that success, he wanted to see if he could achieve an impressive physique while still maintaining his habit of drinking 24 beverages a day. While he initially considered incorporating exercise into his routine, he eventually decided against it and opted for steroids after receiving advice that they could provide the results he wanted without traditional gym work.

Peter claims he feels great, noting that he now has the body and the physical presence to match who he actually is. He acknowledges side effects including poor sleep and frequent cramping, but remains unfazed, suggesting they are nothing that another supplement or an IV cannot fix. He also shared that he is proud of what his body has been able to take throughout this process.

Peter is about halfway through and is now entering the cut phase

Regarding the psychological effects often associated with steroid use, Peter maintains a defiant attitude. He explained, “I know everyone says the gear will make me irritable, but it’s more like having a chip on my shoulder knowing I’m on the way to greatness and not having time to listen to a word of negativity from anyone questioning me or hating on me as I get there.”

Peter is now shifting his strategy to reach a leaner look, entering what he calls the cut, which involves a limited diet of eggs and protein powder drinks. His weight has already jumped from 191lbs to 208lbs since he began, and he expects to boost his steroid intake as well. He is currently about halfway to his goal, meaning a considerable amount of time remains in this experiment. A separate daily drinking fitness experiment tracked by AOTF found that consistent training, not alcohol, drove any physical gains made over 90 days of daily drinking.

Health experts have consistently warned against the dangers of this lifestyle. The combination of high alcohol consumption and steroid use puts significant stress on the internal organs, particularly the liver. Dr. Giedre Putelyte of the Castle Craig rehab clinic has pointed out that many young men often feel completely well even while causing themselves internal damage, noting that “the concern is that by the time symptoms develop, the damage may already be advanced.”

There is also a broader concern regarding substances often marketed for bodybuilding. Many products, including those containing selective androgen receptor modulators, or SARMs, are unapproved by the FDA and can lead to life-threatening reactions including heart attack, stroke, liver injury, and acute liver failure. The FDA has repeatedly urged consumers to avoid these products, noting they are not dietary supplements but unapproved drugs that have not been reviewed for safety. Amid growing warnings around dangerous online content, a streamer died from viewer challenges that involved consuming alcohol on camera for a paying audience.

Even if a product is labeled as a supplement, it may contain undeclared anabolic steroids or other dangerous substances. The FDA has previously found ingredients linked to strokes and pulmonary embolisms in tested products. Medical professionals recommend consulting a healthcare provider immediately if symptoms such as fatigue, jaundice, chest pain, or abdominal pain develop.

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