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Image by StockHouse Films LLC on Pexels. And an image of Angela Faith Jourdan by the Lake County Sheriff's Office
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This Florida school teacher allegedly twerked in class and grabbed a student’s neck, but then her confrontation left the entire classroom in chaos

That was bizarre!
Image of Saif Ur Rehman
Saif Ur Rehman
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Published: Apr 30, 2026 11:15 am

We have talked about boundaries between teachers and students, in horrific news where a student was gasping for air when he called his teacher “bruh.” Now, another odd incident has taken place in Florida when a female teacher allegedly started twerking in class and behaved inappropriately towards her students. She was then forcefully removed from class and eventually from her job.

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According to the New York Post, a teacher named Angela Faith Jourdan was arrested after she was reported for erratic behavior at Lake Minneola High School in Minneola, Florida. She allegedly called herself a “Million Dollar P*********” during her weird interaction in school, and even grabbed a student by their neck at the time of this incident. The district authorities reported that her contract was immediately terminated after the parents reported the incident.

The district office, in their statement to News6, said, “Good afternoon. We are aware of the arrest. Parents have been notified. The substitute teacher was hired 2/4/2025, and employment was terminated today,” Deputies also reported that she was allegedly twerking in the classroom and when the authorities arrived she yelled at them and slammed on the desk creating more irritation and unrest for students.

As the incident was reported, the assistant principal was the first one to respond, as an eyewitness deputy reported saying, “Assistant Principal Pannett entered and instructed Ms. Jourdan to gather her belongings and leave the classroom,” but “Ms. Jourdan refused, stating that she did not want to be (Tasered).” Jourdan kept on resisting the legal implications, and eventually, a deputy restrained her and took her out through the front office.

The body cam footage obtained by News6 showed Jourdan was going at length to avoid being restrained. She said, “I am not a threat and I will not be killed,I already got tased by the police in Pine Hills and I double-dare you. You thought that was a weapon, right? Then you’re gonna say I was a threat,” According to several reports, she had a history of bipolar disorder, and that might have instigated this episode of mental adversity.

Even though she had a history, she is still going to be facing misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct, simple battery and two counts of disruption of a school function. Despite her inappropriate behavior, the students did not cross any boundaries and stayed respectful to her. School board chair Bill Mathias praised the students, saying, “That was very moving to me.” 

The teacher is arrested, and it is yet to be seen how her mental health issue contributes to this case. Following a teacher’s death during the students’ prank, this is another story that highlights student-teacher boundaries.

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