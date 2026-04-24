A West Memphis student thought it was okay to call his teacher “bruh,” but then a violent incident left him gasping for air

The majority of us agree that the terms between a teacher and a student should be friendly, at least to the extent that the learning process is not compromised due to too much leniency. However, the issue is when one of them gets too comfortable and ends up doing something out of their boundaries. We have heard of a case where a group of students went too far, as their teacher lost his life in a prank they pulled.

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Well, that is indeed shocking, but we have another case from West Memphis where a student ended up in a violent incident only for a slang that most of us use a lot. As reported by People, per a police report cited by WREG, this crime took place when a student said “bruh” to his teacher while requesting a computer. The teacher, Tracey Matthews, 56, apparently found this word so odd that he was accused of choking the student in the classroom.

Per WREG, FOX13 Memphis, and ABC 24, the teacher was then taken into custody and charged with aggravated assault. It’s not like the school didn’t just let it happen, as later, the administration called the authorities. The surveillance footage was reviewed, which followed an investigation, and then Tracey was arrested.

It looks like Tracey got triggered by a simple slang, which students are using all the time

Teachers and students should have some friendly terms so that the student is comfortable in sharing their academic-related queries. It doesn’t mean that they should start using odd slang, but at the same time, it doesn’t mean that a teacher should become angry over a simple word like ‘bruh.’ In Tracey’s case, he didn’t just get furious but ended up choking the poor student.

Wonder Junior High School Teacher Accused Of Choking Student For Calling Him ‘Bruh’



A 56-year-old West Memphis School District teacher is in custody after allegedly assaulting a student during a verbal altercation on Wednesday, April 15, 2026.



Memphis police say Tracey Matthews pic.twitter.com/X0nH7geR6s — N' Cuffs (@NCuffs1) April 24, 2026

When he referred to Matthews as ‘bruh,’ the teacher first responded with, “I’m not your bruh. I’m your sir.” It’s okay to dislike this word, but this scene should have ended with this sentence. However, as per the report cited by WREG, it took a violent turn when Tracey grabbed the student by the shirt, pushed him into a desk, and then later choked him against the wall by grabbing his neck.

The West Memphis School District took this incident seriously as the safety of the students and staff is their top priority. They labeled this incident as “isolated,” and it was the principal who called the authorities after this tension took place.

We have heard about a case where a teacher faced criminal charges because her students ate her candy, which turned out to be marijuana. While that was carelessness, Matthew’s case was violence. Coming back to the victim, of course, as a school student who’d probably be a fraction of the teacher’s age, he was grasping for air per WREG. While it’s horrific, the outlets don’t report anything about the student’s injury. The investigation into this case is still in process, but Matthews was later released on bond per WREG and Pulse 96.1.

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