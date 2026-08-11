A mother’s opinion regarding adults standing in the same train as her and her kids has left social media talking. According to the Daily Dot, this mother shared a video claiming that a man around her in a train was ignoring her children due to their race. While this was her opinion on the situation, the internet imagined what might have happened if he had actually paid attention to her kids. No comments from the woman were found after her video gained significant traction.

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According to her video, this woman was inside a train with her two toddlers seated in what appears to be a stroller. At the front of this stroller, a man is seen holding a bag and using his phone, while another man seated behind him is also busy with something. In her clip, no one appears to be saying anything to each other while the kids play in their stroller. Apparently, this scene left the woman displeased.

The mother states in the overlay, “POV: Watching adults act completely paralyzed just because my kids exist in the same space with a different skin color.” There’s no sign of a confrontation involving racism, as the woman only appears to be showing the people around her and her toddlers and writing her opinion about it.

Viewers imagined what might have happened if the man had paid attention

Her video was reshared on Twitter/X by @ImMeme0, garnering over 200,000 views and prompting several to share their opinions. Many imagined what might have happened if the man had paid attention. The user who reposted the video replied to someone in the comments, “If he had engaged with these kids, she probably would have recorded it and said that white people can’t leave them alone.”

White guy was minding his business on the train.



Now he is a villain!



Black mother recorded him because he wasn’t paying attention to her children!



Am I the only one who is tired of this shit?! pic.twitter.com/tSGFlaZDgm — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) August 9, 2026

Another shared similar views about the woman complaining about not being left alone if the man did pay attention, they claimed, “If the dude would’ve stared at the kids the video would have the voice over ‘ when you’re black you’re never truly alone’ we live in such a time of main character syndrome and it’s getting super old.” Apart from these, another seemed to suggest that the man in front of her toddlers was minding his business.

“Man is on his phone minding his business. Lady should try to mind her own,” they wrote. This seemed to be the audience’s feedback. The woman’s identity and the backstory of her video remain unknown. Her claims are not independently verified.

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