She spent 12 hours in an operating room, then spilled a milkshake on herself delivering food at midnight to afford rent

A California operating room nurse is drawing widespread attention after sharing a TikTok video showing herself starting a DoorDash shift at 12:30 AM following a full 12-hour hospital shift. The video, posted by the account @itsbirdoclock, shows her sitting in her car, visibly exhausted, and detailing the financial pressure she faces despite holding a highly specialized medical role. On-screen text in the video reads, “this country is a joke.”

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As reported by the Daily Dot, the nurse stated she cannot keep up with basic expenses. “I can’t afford gas. I can’t afford groceries. I can’t afford any of my endless other bills,” she says in the clip. She also revealed that she spilled a milkshake on herself during one of her late-night deliveries, adding to an already difficult night.

The video has sparked a significant debate online. Some viewers pointed to the broader issue of healthcare worker compensation, with one commenter writing, “She works in an operating room. Prices need to come down, and wages need to come up.” Others questioned her personal financial management. It is worth noting that the identity of the nurse remains unconfirmed, and the claims in the video could not be independently verified.

California nurses earn well above average, but the state’s costs tell a different story

According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the average annual salary for a registered nurse in California is $133,340, which breaks down to roughly $11,110 per month. Those figures are well above the national average, yet the state’s cost of living remains a persistent obstacle. Average rent in California hovers around $2,202 per month, and some estimates place the monthly cost of covering basic living expenses at roughly $5,430.

“I just worked a 12-hour shift in the operating room — and I still can’t afford rent, groceries, or gas.”



“So now it’s after midnight, and I’m out driving DoorDash.”



A full-time hospital worker finishing a 12-hour shift and FORCED to start a second job just to survive. pic.twitter.com/ZjXUvgftn1 — MatrixMysteries (@MatrixMysteries) June 10, 2026

Salaries for registered nurses in California vary considerably depending on location and experience. Nurses in high-cost areas like San Francisco and San Jose can see annual averages of $164,760 and $160,020, respectively, while those in cities like Bakersfield average closer to $118,170. Education also plays a significant role, with nurses holding a Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree earning an average of $21,640 more per year than those with an Associate Degree in Nursing, according to nursing workforce data. The gap in pay has led many nurses to pursue advanced degrees to remain competitive in higher-cost regions.

Amid broader conversations about unexpected financial hardship, a California DoorDasher’s recent viral post about the realities of late-night delivery work drew similar reactions online. The nursing field in California is projected to see a 12.20% increase in job positions between 2023 and 2027, with over 39,000 new roles expected to be created. While that signals strong job security, it also reflects the mounting pressure on an already stretched healthcare system.

Public reaction to the nurse’s video reflects a familiar tension between systemic critique and individual responsibility. Those in the first camp argue that essential workers, particularly those with the training and licensure required to work in an operating room, should not need a second job to cover basic necessities. Those in the second argue that high average salaries leave little room for sympathy.

The debate has gained traction amid wider concern about the gap between listed wages and actual purchasing power in high-cost states, a frustration also reflected in a TikToker’s account of an unexpected $9,000 bill that left her with no choice but to pay.

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