Woman’s solo cabin trip turns into a chemical evacuation, a stalled Subaru, and a $9,000 bill she had no choice but to pay

A solo trip turned into a complete disaster for a TikTok user known as @traphousehannah, who dealt with a chemical evacuation, a stranded car, and a $9,000 repair bill, all within a single day. Her account of these events has gained a lot of attention on TikTok, drawing close to 85,000 views as people react to her run of bad luck.

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The trip was first planned as a romantic getaway with a man she had been talking to for over a year. The plans fell apart after she asked him to let her look through his phone, since she had let him check hers. He refused to do the same and left without a second thought. Choosing to move forward on her own, she decided to take the trip solo and booked a cabin for what she hoped would be a relaxing break.

Her peace did not last long. She was woken the next morning by a state trooper, who told her that a chemical leak had happened and the area was under a mandatory evacuation. She packed her things and headed toward a nearby creek, hoping to save the day. She got into her 2011 Subaru Outback to reach the spot, but that is when things went from a bad morning to a complete nightmare.

A side-of-the-highway breakdown that ended with a transmission replacement

While she was driving, her dashboard lit up with warning lights, pointing to a major mechanical problem. She called her stepfather, who told her to pull over right away. Once she was stuck on the side of a highway in the middle of a forest, she began the hard task of finding a tow service. She did not have AAA coverage, and her frustration grew when one representative told her, “I don’t have the time for this.”

She eventually found help and had her car towed to a repair shop. The tow alone cost her $400 for just 40 minutes of service. Things got even more expensive once the mechanic looked at the car and decided the transmission needed a full replacement.

The final quote for the repair was $9,000. With no other real options, she paid the bill and got ready to wait another day for the work to be finished. Not every travel mishap ends with such a steep cost, as shown by one cruise passenger’s overbooking surprise that turned out far better.

When she tried to return to her room to shower and grab a meal at the local restaurant, she found the place closed. The whole series of events has connected with many people on TikTok, where the video has earned over 4,000 likes.

Viewers filled the comments section with support, with one person writing, “New follower here, I’m so sorry you had such a bad day I hope the Universe blesses you with the best Birthday week ever!” Another user offered comfort by saying, “everything will be ok..”

Others focused on the cost of the car repairs. Several people said they could not believe the price, with one user noting, “Whoah! Transmissions aren’t usually that much 😳 Girl you went through it. I am so sorry. I hope you’re better now.”

Another commenter added, “You can get a whole transmission put in for less than that.” Some suggested she should have looked for a second opinion, and the size of the incident remains a major point of interest for those following her story online. Dining out can bring its own surprises too, as seen when a woman’s restaurant trip went awkward over a complimentary dish.

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