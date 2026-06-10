‘Bro brought the sun’: California DoorDasher fed up with customers leaving their porch lights off takes matters into his own hands

A California DoorDasher says he decided to deal with the recurring problem of unlit porches by using a very powerful flashlight to light up the homes of customers who leave them dark. The driver, known as ContributionNew62 on Reddit, reportedly shared his approach on the r/doordash_drivers community.

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He described his new gear as a “new toy for people who leave their porch lights off.” According to the post, the move connected with many other delivery drivers who said they are tired of walking up dark, hard-to-see pathways at night.

The post reportedly drew support from others who said they had faced the same frustrations while working. Several commenters said poor lighting makes an already difficult job harder, especially given the safety risks of approaching a stranger’s house in the dark.

Drivers describe near-injuries and safety worries while making deliveries after dark

The comments section became a place for drivers to share their own experiences. One commenter explained why a bright light is needed, stating, “If there’s no porch light on where we can see the numbers of your house at night.Yes , we will use a flashlight or a spotlight that is bright enough for us to locate your numbers”

According to The Nerd Stash, some drivers said they had nearly been hurt because they could not see where they were stepping. One commenter described such an incident, saying, “I had someone order out no lights on and they had a huge hole in their porch. I almost broke my leg so I messaged them like wtf at least give me a heads up your porch is destroyed and they didn’t even say sorry just didn’t text back.”

Other users praised the original poster. One person commented, “I got one of these. So bright u can take a plane down with it lol,” while another user joked, “Bro brought the sun.” Several commenters described a high-powered light as a necessary tool for the job, with one writing, “Need the one that lights up the whole block like mid afternoon.” Delivery mishaps are a recurring theme in these communities, including reports of a DoorDash order marked delivered in seconds.

The shared view among drivers in the discussion was that their personal safety while reaching a front door matters more than the chance of a customer being bothered by a bright flashlight. One driver supported the original poster’s approach, commenting, “wow. almost like you can put your destiny in your own hands.”

Some customers might find it jarring to have a bright light pointed at their home during a delivery. Still, the drivers said they were focused on being able to see house numbers and avoid tripping hazards. Delivery interactions can take unexpected turns, as one customer found after seeing who appeared in her DoorDash delivery photo.

The driver did not say where he bought the device. The post sparked a conversation about basic expectations for customers who order deliveries after dark, with drivers framing porch lighting as a simple request that makes a difference for the people bringing food to the door.

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