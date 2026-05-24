While mediators race to stop the war from resuming, Iran finds time to mock Trump with a Bangladeshi buffalo on social media

The official X account of the Iranian embassy in Russia has stirred fresh tension between the US and Iran with a post that mocks US President Donald Trump. While diplomatic talks to prevent another war are actively underway, Iran’s officials took time to share a viral video of a Bangladeshi albino buffalo that many people say looks like Trump.

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In the post shared on X, Iran’s official account in Russia wrote, “Poor thing! Bangladeshi buffalo upset by comparisons to Donald Trump.” According to The Times of India, the post also included a report, which covered the story of a buffalo named “Donald Trump” in Bangladesh’s Narayanganj district near Dhaka, where it has become a major attraction ahead of Eid al-Adha.

The buffalo weighs around 700kg and has golden-coloured hair and facial features that led many social media users to compare it to Trump. A visitor told local newspaper Prothom Alo, “When I saw his pictures on Facebook, he looked exactly like Donald Trump. His facial structure and even hairstyle match that of Trump.” Another visitor added, “The buffalo is very calm and polite in nature, which definitely does not match with Donald Trump.”

Iran’s social media jab at Trump comes as US military pressure on Tehran grows

The buffalo’s owner, Ziauddin Mridha, said crowds have been visiting his farm every day to take pictures with the animal after it went viral. His younger brother gave the buffalo the name “Donald Trump” after noticing the hair on its head. Mridha also noted that albino buffaloes are generally peaceful and do not become aggressive unless provoked.

The buffalo is expected to be slaughtered during the Eid al-Adha celebrations, but its viral fame has made it one of the most talked-about animals in Bangladesh this season. This post came at a time when diplomatic efforts to stop another US-Iran war are intensifying.

Poor thing!



Bangladeshi buffalo upset by comparisons to Donald Trump😐



RT: A Bangladeshi buffalo that resembles Trump has lost its appetite after people flocked to see him. pic.twitter.com/6BnayVaJrY — Iran in Russia (@IranembinRussia) May 22, 2026

Pakistan Army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir traveled to Tehran in an apparent attempt to help ease tensions, and a Qatari delegation also arrived in Iran as part of mediation efforts. The ongoing conflict has already had serious consequences beyond the battlefield, with reports showing how Trump’s Iran war triggered a global energy crisis affecting countries far from the conflict zone.

Trump has reportedly grown increasingly frustrated with the stalled negotiations and is said to be leaning toward a possible military operation unless a breakthrough is reached in the coming days. Earlier reports also revealed that Israel’s four-year plan to topple Iran’s government was cut short by a phone call from Erdogan to Trump, adding another layer of complexity to the already difficult negotiations.

In a recent interview with Axios, Trump said he would be meeting with his negotiators to discuss Iran’s latest offer and would likely decide by Sunday whether to resume the war. He acknowledged that some people would much rather have a deal and others would rather resume the war, but rejected the idea that Netanyahu was “worried” that he might make an unfavorable deal.

Trump described Netanyahu as “torn,” with Israeli officials saying the prime minister is highly concerned about the deal under discussion and has urged Trump to launch another round of strikes. Both the US and Iran have continued to exchange sharp political and diplomatic attacks through public statements and on social media, even as mediators push hard for a peaceful resolution.

🚨Trump acknowledged that "some people would much rather have a deal and others would rather resume the war," but rejected the idea that Netanyahu was "worried" that he might make an unfavorable deal

🚨Trump described Netanyahu as "torn." Israeli officials say the prime minister… https://t.co/iMfPTDsSrW — Barak Ravid (@BarakRavid) May 23, 2026

Iran’s decision to share the buffalo post on X appears to be part of that broader pattern of using online platforms to score political points against Washington. In the meantime, the buffalo has become an unlikely celebrity in Bangladesh, with many people visiting Narayanganj to see it ahead of Eid al-Adha. Its resemblance to Trump has drawn widespread attention on social media, making it one of the more unusual stories to come out of the ongoing US-Iran standoff.

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