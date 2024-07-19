Collage style image featuring official artwork from the My Deer Friend Nokotan anime adaptation by Wit Studio
Review: My Deer Friend Nokotan Brings Back Everything That Made 2010s Anime Special

The opening song isn't the only thing about My Deer Friend Nokotan going viral.
Anna Williams
Published: Jul 19, 2024 09:58 am

My Deer Friend Nokotan gained online notoriety rather quickly thanks to its unapolegitcally silly marketing tactics and relatively wholesome comedic delivery, the series ticked a lot of boxes for anime fans before it began streaming on Amazon Prime and Crunchyroll.

Based on the original manga by Oshioshio, My Deer Friend Nokotan follows an ex-delinquent-turned-honor student named Torako Koshi, who, after rescuing a human-deer hybrid on her way to school becomes plagued by the presence of her “new” friend Noko. The worst part of her dilemma is that it seems as though nobody else around her sees anything wrong with their new classmate.

The First Two Episodes of ‘Nokotan’ Live Up To Wit Studio’s Zany Marketing

Crunchyroll

Something that’s noticeable from the opening animation in My Deer Nokotan is how much this series loves reference humor. Including hilarious tidbits like a nod to Dark Souls and other famous properties, the series wears its love for other media like a badge of honor, and takes every opportunity to fit some referential gag into the story. While this, understandably, isn’t every anime fan’s cup of tea, My Deer Friend Nokotan feels so genuine with its humor, that its hard not to crack a smile when a gag like this pops up.

In many ways, the series feels reminiscent of some of the 2010s best comedy anime, like Nichijou, Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid, and Mr. Osomatsu. The show’s humor isn’t limited to poking fun at other anime and video games, however, with episode 2 dropping a reference to Peter Parker’s iconic dance sequence in Spider-Man 3.

My-Deer-Friend-Nokotan-official-screencap-of-Noko-trying-to-run-away-from-Koshi
Source: Crunchyroll

Wit Studio’s signature animation prowess can be seen even in Nokotan‘s silliest moments, proving once again that the studio has a broad range outside of more action-oriented productions like Vinland Saga and Spy x Family. Not to mention – the voice acting performances from the two female leads, Megumi Hand and Saki Fujita (as Noko and Koshi, respectively) add to the show’s persistent style and charm.

While this is an early take away of the series’ quality, episode 3 drops on July 21, 2024, and fans will know for sure if My Deer Friend Nokotan is one to keep on their watchlists for the remainder of the Summer 2024 Anime season.

My Deer Friend Nokotan Episodes 1 & 2
Pros
  • Charming reference humor
  • Vivid animation
  • Stellar voice acting
Cons
  • Certain references may not age well on a rewatch down the road.
  • Slapstick reference humor may turn some potential fans away.
Reviewed on
Anna Williams -- not to be confused with the Tekken character -- is an editor and writer that has been working closely with the anime and manga industry for over four years for a variety of publications including Comic Book Resources, Screen Rant, and We Got This Covered. She has had the opportunity to sit down and talk with key figures in the industry, and continue to grow a vast knowledge of the art and culture that goes into each new seasonal and ongoing franchise. She's also had the opportunity to work alongside indie game developers like Baroque Decay to edit and localize early devlog materials for their upcoming game Catechesis.