Spy x Family Manga Release Schedule
Spy x Family Manga Release Date Schedule 2024: When You Can Expect New Chapters

Keeping up with the Forgers.
J.R. Waugh
  and 
Anna Williams
|
Published: Jun 27, 2024 10:30 am

Spy x Family is an exciting Shonen Jump manga from the last several years, and people are excited to see where it goes next. While there’s no end in sight for this manga, Spy x Family fans can enjoy plenty to come for this manga release schedule in 2024!

What is Spy x Family’s Manga Release Schedule?

Spy x Family does not run in Weekly Shonen Jump despite its mass appeal, but rather through the online service Shonen Jump+, and has been its most successful manga since its release date in 2019. Spy x Family releases on a bi-weekly schedule, releasing one manga chapter every other Sunday, with Chapter 100 being 2024’s latest installment released on June 23, 2024.

Full Spy x Family Manga Chapter Release Date Schedule (2024)

Below you can see the anticipated Spy x Family release date schedule for 2024. While the mangaka has taken a couple of unexpected breaks throughout the year, if everything stays on track, this should be a definitive guide to keeping up with the Forgers for the rest of 2024.

ChapterRelease Date
93January 7, 2024
94January 21, 2024
95March 3, 2024
96March 17, 2024
97April 28, 2024
98May 12, 2024
99June 9, 2024
100June 23, 2024
101July 7, 2024
102July 21, 2024
103August 4, 2024
104August 28, 2024
105September 11, 2024
106September 25, 2024
107October 9, 2024
108October 23, 2024
109November 6, 2024
110November 20, 2024
111December 4, 2024
112December 18, 2024
113January 1, 2025

As you can see, this biweekly format is anticipated to carry through much of the year, and the only currently foreseen conflict is at the end of April, Golden Week, a set of consecutive holidays in Japan. This is a fairly similar pattern to that of One Piece’s release schedule from 2024.

With two seasonal anime seasons, a smash-hit feature-length film and the manga still being far enough ahead of season 3, there’s plenty to enjoy this calendar year with Loid and the rest of the Forgers.

Full Spy x Family Manga Chapter Release Date Schedule (2023)

We have provided an anticipated release schedule, with small adjustments predicting a similar pattern to 2022’s releases, accounting for any holidays that overlap throughout the year.

Spy x Family ChapterRelease Date
74January 22, 2023
75February 5, 2023
76March 5, 2023
77March 19, 2023
78April 2, 2023
78.1April 16, 2023
79April 30, 2023
80May 14, 2023
81May 28, 2023
82June 11, 2023
83June 25, 2023
84July 9, 2023
85July 23, 2023
86August 6, 2023
87September 3, 2023
88October 15, 2023
89October 29, 2023
90November 12, 2023
90.1November 26, 2023
91December 10, 2023
92December 24, 2023

You can read these chapters through the Viz Shonen Jump portal or through the Shonen Jump manga reader app.

Spy x Family released on Shonen Jump+ on March 25, 2019. It also has received an anime tv series, as well as an upcoming anime film.

