Spy x Family Manga Release Date Schedule 2024: When You Can Expect New Chapters

Spy x Family is an exciting Shonen Jump manga from the last several years, and people are excited to see where it goes next. While there’s no end in sight for this manga, Spy x Family fans can enjoy plenty to come for this manga release schedule in 2024!

What is Spy x Family’s Manga Release Schedule?

Spy x Family does not run in Weekly Shonen Jump despite its mass appeal, but rather through the online service Shonen Jump+, and has been its most successful manga since its release date in 2019. Spy x Family releases on a bi-weekly schedule, releasing one manga chapter every other Sunday, with Chapter 100 being 2024’s latest installment released on June 23, 2024.

Full Spy x Family Manga Chapter Release Date Schedule (2024)

Below you can see the anticipated Spy x Family release date schedule for 2024. While the mangaka has taken a couple of unexpected breaks throughout the year, if everything stays on track, this should be a definitive guide to keeping up with the Forgers for the rest of 2024.

Chapter Release Date 93 January 7, 2024 94 January 21, 2024 95 March 3, 2024 96 March 17, 2024 97 April 28, 2024 98 May 12, 2024 99 June 9, 2024 100 June 23, 2024 101 July 7, 2024 102 July 21, 2024 103 August 4, 2024 104 August 28, 2024 105 September 11, 2024 106 September 25, 2024 107 October 9, 2024 108 October 23, 2024 109 November 6, 2024 110 November 20, 2024 111 December 4, 2024 112 December 18, 2024 113 January 1, 2025

As you can see, this biweekly format is anticipated to carry through much of the year, and the only currently foreseen conflict is at the end of April, Golden Week, a set of consecutive holidays in Japan. This is a fairly similar pattern to that of One Piece’s release schedule from 2024.

With two seasonal anime seasons, a smash-hit feature-length film and the manga still being far enough ahead of season 3, there’s plenty to enjoy this calendar year with Loid and the rest of the Forgers.

Full Spy x Family Manga Chapter Release Date Schedule (2023)

We have provided an anticipated release schedule, with small adjustments predicting a similar pattern to 2022’s releases, accounting for any holidays that overlap throughout the year.

Spy x Family Chapter Release Date 74 January 22, 2023 75 February 5, 2023 76 March 5, 2023 77 March 19, 2023 78 April 2, 2023 78.1 April 16, 2023 79 April 30, 2023 80 May 14, 2023 81 May 28, 2023 82 June 11, 2023 83 June 25, 2023 84 July 9, 2023 85 July 23, 2023 86 August 6, 2023 87 September 3, 2023 88 October 15, 2023 89 October 29, 2023 90 November 12, 2023 90.1 November 26, 2023 91 December 10, 2023 92 December 24, 2023

You can read these chapters through the Viz Shonen Jump portal or through the Shonen Jump manga reader app.

Spy x Family released on Shonen Jump+ on March 25, 2019. It also has received an anime tv series, as well as an upcoming anime film.

