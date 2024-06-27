Spy x Family Manga Release Date Schedule 2024: When You Can Expect New Chapters

Spy x Family is an exciting Shonen Jump manga from the last several years, and people are excited to see where it goes next. While there’s no end in sight for this manga, Spy x Family fans can enjoy plenty to come for this manga release schedule in 2024!
What is Spy x Family’s Manga Release Schedule?
Spy x Family does not run in Weekly Shonen Jump despite its mass appeal, but rather through the online service Shonen Jump+, and has been its most successful manga since its release date in 2019. Spy x Family releases on a bi-weekly schedule, releasing one manga chapter every other Sunday, with Chapter 100 being 2024’s latest installment released on June 23, 2024.
Full Spy x Family Manga Chapter Release Date Schedule (2024)
Below you can see the anticipated Spy x Family release date schedule for 2024. While the mangaka has taken a couple of unexpected breaks throughout the year, if everything stays on track, this should be a definitive guide to keeping up with the Forgers for the rest of 2024.
|Chapter
|Release Date
|93
|January 7, 2024
|94
|January 21, 2024
|95
|March 3, 2024
|96
|March 17, 2024
|97
|April 28, 2024
|98
|May 12, 2024
|99
|June 9, 2024
|100
|June 23, 2024
|101
|July 7, 2024
|102
|July 21, 2024
|103
|August 4, 2024
|104
|August 28, 2024
|105
|September 11, 2024
|106
|September 25, 2024
|107
|October 9, 2024
|108
|October 23, 2024
|109
|November 6, 2024
|110
|November 20, 2024
|111
|December 4, 2024
|112
|December 18, 2024
|113
|January 1, 2025
As you can see, this biweekly format is anticipated to carry through much of the year, and the only currently foreseen conflict is at the end of April, Golden Week, a set of consecutive holidays in Japan. This is a fairly similar pattern to that of One Piece’s release schedule from 2024.
With two seasonal anime seasons, a smash-hit feature-length film and the manga still being far enough ahead of season 3, there’s plenty to enjoy this calendar year with Loid and the rest of the Forgers.
Full Spy x Family Manga Chapter Release Date Schedule (2023)
We have provided an anticipated release schedule, with small adjustments predicting a similar pattern to 2022’s releases, accounting for any holidays that overlap throughout the year.
|Spy x Family Chapter
|Release Date
|74
|January 22, 2023
|75
|February 5, 2023
|76
|March 5, 2023
|77
|March 19, 2023
|78
|April 2, 2023
|78.1
|April 16, 2023
|79
|April 30, 2023
|80
|May 14, 2023
|81
|May 28, 2023
|82
|June 11, 2023
|83
|June 25, 2023
|84
|July 9, 2023
|85
|July 23, 2023
|86
|August 6, 2023
|87
|September 3, 2023
|88
|October 15, 2023
|89
|October 29, 2023
|90
|November 12, 2023
|90.1
|November 26, 2023
|91
|December 10, 2023
|92
|December 24, 2023
You can read these chapters through the Viz Shonen Jump portal or through the Shonen Jump manga reader app.
Spy x Family released on Shonen Jump+ on March 25, 2019. It also has received an anime tv series, as well as an upcoming anime film.