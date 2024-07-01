Crunchyroll’s Summer Lineup Is Full Of New & Returning Must-Watch Anime

Crunchyroll‘s 2024 lineups have been living up to the platforms identity of being the “home” of anime. The streaming service has been dominating the industry for quite some time, and continue to license the more highly anticipated anime releasing each season.

The Summer 2024 anime season is no different, with the platform boasting a massive catalogue of shows for anime fans to keep up with.

Every Anime Releasing On Crunchyroll This Summer

Here’s every anime that Crunchyroll will be streaming during the Summer 2024 anime season:

Case Closed Produced by TMS Ongoing Chibi Maruko-chan Produced by Nippon Animation Ongoing Dead Dead Demon’s Dededede Destruction Produced by Production +h Ongoing My Hero Academia Season 7 Produced by Studio Bones Ongoing One Piece Produced by Toei Animation Ongoing Spice & Wolf (2nd cour) Produced by Studio Passione Airs on July 2 The Cafe Terrace and Its Goddesses Season 2 Produced by Tezuka Productions Airs on July 4 NieR: Automata Ver1.1a (2nd cour) Produced by A-1 Pictures Airs on July 5 MONOGATARI: OFF & MONSTER Season Produced by Studio Shaft Airs on July 6 Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World Season 2 Produced by Silver Link Airs on July 10 SHY Season 2 Produced by Eight Bit Airs on July 1 That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3 (2nd cour) Produced by Eight Bit Airs on July 5 Wonderful Precure! (continuing) Produced by Toei Animation Airs on July 7 Journey Through Another World: Raising Kids While Adventuring Produced by EMT Squared Airs on July 7 Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings In Russian Produced by Doga Kobo Airs on July 3 Atri -My Dear Moments- Produced by TROYCA Airs on July 14 Bye Bye, Earth Produced by Liden Films Airs on July 12 Days With My Stepsister Produced by Studio Deen Airs on July 4 Delico’s Nursery Produced by J.C. Staff Airs on Aug. 8 Love Is Indivisible By Twins Produced by ROLL2 Airs on July 10 Makeine: Too Many Losing Heroines! Produced by A-1 Pictures Airs on July 14 Mayonaka Punch Produced by P.A. Works Airs on July 8 Nanare Hananare -Cheer For You!- Produced by P.A. Works Airs on July 7 No Longer Allowed In Another World Produced by Atelier Pontdarc Airs on July 9 Pseudo Harem Produced by Pony Canyon Airs on July 5 Quality Assurance In Another World Produced by 100Studio Airs on July 6 Sengoku Youko Part 2 Produced by White Fox Airs on July 18 Senpai is an Otonoko Produced by Project No. 9 Airs on July 5 Shoshimin: How To Become Ordinary Produced by Lapin Track Airs on July 7 Tasuketsu -Fate of the Majority- Produced by Satelight Airs on July 2 The Ossan Newbie Adventurer Produced by Yumeta Company Airs on July 2 The Strongest Magician In the Demon Lord’s Army Was a Human Produced by Studio A-Cat Airs on July 3 Twilight Out Of Focus Produced by Studio Deen Airs on July 4 VTuber Legend: How I Went Viral After Forgetting To Turn Off My Stream Produced by TNK Airs on July 7 Why Does Nobody Remember Me In This World? Produced by Project No. 9 Airs on July 13 Wistoria: Wand & Sword Produced by Actas Airs on July 7

Boasting well over 30 new and returning series this summer, Crunchyroll has truly outdone themselves by having an immense amount of variety in this year’s catalogue.

Some of the new series we’re most excited to watch this season include Wistoria: Wand & Sword, Delico’s Nursery, and Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings In Russian, a romance slice-of-life series produced by the same studio behind the electrifying Oshi no Ko.

