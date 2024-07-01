Alya hides her feelings in russian official visual collected in a montage alongside the key visual for MONOGATARI Off Season and Wistoria
Crunchyroll’s Summer Lineup Is Full Of New & Returning Must-Watch Anime

Crunchyroll's latest seasonal lineup is filled with almost too many must-watch anime.
Image of Anna Williams
Anna Williams
|
Published: Jul 1, 2024

Crunchyroll‘s 2024 lineups have been living up to the platforms identity of being the “home” of anime. The streaming service has been dominating the industry for quite some time, and continue to license the more highly anticipated anime releasing each season.

The Summer 2024 anime season is no different, with the platform boasting a massive catalogue of shows for anime fans to keep up with.

Every Anime Releasing On Crunchyroll This Summer

Crunchyroll-2024-anime-lineup-edited-image-featuring-the-Crunchyroll-mascot-and-3-upcoming-anime

Here’s every anime that Crunchyroll will be streaming during the Summer 2024 anime season:

Case ClosedProduced by TMSOngoing
Chibi Maruko-chanProduced by Nippon AnimationOngoing
Dead Dead Demon’s Dededede DestructionProduced by Production +hOngoing
My Hero Academia Season 7Produced by Studio BonesOngoing
One PieceProduced by Toei AnimationOngoing
Spice & Wolf (2nd cour)Produced by Studio PassioneAirs on July 2
The Cafe Terrace and Its Goddesses Season 2Produced by Tezuka ProductionsAirs on July 4
NieR: Automata Ver1.1a (2nd cour)Produced by A-1 PicturesAirs on July 5
MONOGATARI: OFF & MONSTER SeasonProduced by Studio ShaftAirs on July 6
Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World Season 2Produced by Silver LinkAirs on July 10
SHY Season 2Produced by Eight BitAirs on July 1
That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3 (2nd cour)Produced by Eight BitAirs on July 5
Wonderful Precure! (continuing)Produced by Toei AnimationAirs on July 7
Journey Through Another World: Raising Kids While AdventuringProduced by EMT SquaredAirs on July 7
Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings In RussianProduced by Doga Kobo Airs on July 3
Atri -My Dear Moments-Produced by TROYCAAirs on July 14
Bye Bye, EarthProduced by Liden FilmsAirs on July 12
Days With My StepsisterProduced by Studio DeenAirs on July 4
Delico’s NurseryProduced by J.C. StaffAirs on Aug. 8
Love Is Indivisible By TwinsProduced by ROLL2Airs on July 10
Makeine: Too Many Losing Heroines!Produced by A-1 PicturesAirs on July 14
Mayonaka PunchProduced by P.A. WorksAirs on July 8
Nanare Hananare -Cheer For You!-Produced by P.A. WorksAirs on July 7
No Longer Allowed In Another WorldProduced by Atelier PontdarcAirs on July 9
Pseudo HaremProduced by Pony CanyonAirs on July 5
Quality Assurance In Another WorldProduced by 100StudioAirs on July 6
Sengoku Youko Part 2Produced by White FoxAirs on July 18
Senpai is an OtonokoProduced by Project No. 9Airs on July 5
Shoshimin: How To Become OrdinaryProduced by Lapin TrackAirs on July 7
Tasuketsu -Fate of the Majority-Produced by SatelightAirs on July 2
The Ossan Newbie AdventurerProduced by Yumeta CompanyAirs on July 2
The Strongest Magician In the Demon Lord’s Army Was a HumanProduced by Studio A-CatAirs on July 3
Twilight Out Of FocusProduced by Studio DeenAirs on July 4
VTuber Legend: How I Went Viral After Forgetting To Turn Off My StreamProduced by TNKAirs on July 7
Why Does Nobody Remember Me In This World?Produced by Project No. 9Airs on July 13
Wistoria: Wand & SwordProduced by ActasAirs on July 7

Boasting well over 30 new and returning series this summer, Crunchyroll has truly outdone themselves by having an immense amount of variety in this year’s catalogue.

Some of the new series we’re most excited to watch this season include Wistoria: Wand & Sword, Delico’s Nursery, and Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings In Russian, a romance slice-of-life series produced by the same studio behind the electrifying Oshi no Ko.

