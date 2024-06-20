‘Oshi no Ko’ announces new live action with stunning new trailer

The smash-hit Summer 2023 anime adaptation of Aka Akasaka and Mengo Yokoyari’s idol-centric murder mystery Oshi no Ko has become nothing short of a cultural phenomenon. With season 2’s release date on the horizon, the growing franchise has recently dropped a trailer for an upcoming live action film and television series.

Oshi no Ko follows a doctor named Gorou Amamiya as he treats Ai Hoshino, a popular idol that he’s a massive fan of and happens to be pregnant with twins. While Ai is recovering, Gorou is murdered by a stalker of Ai’s, and is reincarnated as the idol’s son. Now named Aquamarine (or Aqua) he and his new twin sister discover that both of them are reincarnated fans of the idol. When the two are toddlers, Ai is mysteriously murdered at their front door, and the two young children vow to avenge her.

When will the ‘Oshi no Ko’ live action release?

Image From Amazon Prime Video

The live action adaptation of Oshi no Ko has confirmed that the upcoming episode will have eight episodes, and is scheduled to be released exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on November 28, 2024 worldwide. The live action film doesn’t have a Western release date just yet, but it will have a theatrical run in Japan beginning on December 20, 2024.

In addition to the release date being revealed, additional staff details has also been announced. Aqua will be played by Kaito Sakurai, Ai Hoshino will be played by Asuka Saito of Nogisaka 46, Ruby Hoshino will be played by Nagisa Saito of =LOVE member, Kana Arima will be played by Nanoka Hara, the voice of Suzume in Suzume; Akane Kurokawa will be played by Mizuki Kayashima, and Mem-cho will be played by ano.

