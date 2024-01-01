Oshi no Ko Manga Chapter Release Date Schedule 2024: When to Expect New Chapters

Oshi no Ko is more than its acclaimed anime, with a steady manga release schedule to expect in 2024. The series has been going strong since April 23, 2020, with a reliable flow of manga chapter releases from Aka Akasaka and Mengo Yokoyari.
For those keen on keeping up with the series though, and any hiatuses that come up, we’ve created a handy resource for you to consult! Here’s the Oshi no Ko manga chapter release schedule for 2024!
What is Oshi no Ko’s Manga Release Schedule?
Oshi no Ko is published in Weekly Young Jump, a Shueisha publication that is exclusive to Japan, but is digitally available to read at the same time on Manga Plus!
Any time a new chapter is released on the Manga Plus app or browser portal, this latest installment will be available to read for free for several weeks, until a subsequent fifth chapter is released. Chapters often come out weekly every Wednesday, but fans have come to expect semi-frequent breaks.
Oshi no Ko Manga Chapter Release Date Schedule (2024)
Oshi no Ko has a lot of amazing stories still to cover over its manga release schedule in 2024. The story is still firmly in the Movie Arc, with Ruby painfully immersing herself into the role of her deceased mother Ai, Aqua as the reprehensible father Hikaru, and an impressive supporting cast. Here is the current anticipated slate, which we’ll update in case of any breaks!
|Chapter
|Release Date
|136
|January 3, 2024
|137
|January 17, 2024
|138
|January 24, 2024
|139
|January 31, 2024
|140
|February 7, 2024
|141
|February 14, 2024
|142
|February 21, 2024
|143
|February 28, 2024
|144
|March 6, 2024
|145
|March 13, 2024
|146
|March 20, 2024
|147
|March 27, 2024
|148
|April 3, 2024
|149
|April 10, 2024
|150
|April 17, 2024
|151
|April 24, 2024
|152
|May 8, 2024
|153
|May 15, 2024
|154
|May 22, 2024
|155
|May 29, 2024
|156
|June 5, 2024
|157
|June 12, 2024
|158
|June 19, 2024
|159
|June 26, 2024
|160
|July 3, 2024
|161
|July 10, 2024
|162
|July 17, 2024
|163
|July 24, 2024
|164
|July 31, 2024
|165
|August 7, 2024
|166
|August 14, 2024
|167
|August 21, 2024
|168
|September 4, 2024
|169
|September 11, 2024
|170
|September 18, 2024
|171
|September 25, 2024
|172
|October 2, 2024
|173
|October 9, 2024
|174
|October 16, 2024
|175
|October 23, 2024
|176
|October 30, 2024
|177
|November 6, 2024
|178
|November 13, 2024
|179
|November 20, 2024
|180
|November 27, 2024
|181
|December 4, 2024
|182
|December 18, 2024
We’re going into a year full of potential, and as long as no major breaks happen and there’s no especially alluring Apex Legends content in the year (which shouldn’t be a challenge) we are looking at a packed schedule! But stay tuned for updates!
Oshi no Ko Manga Chapter Release Date Schedule (2023)
Below you’ll see the full listing of chapters that arrived in 2023 for Oshi no Ko. With an excellent first season under its belt, the series quickly attained even greater worldwide popularity and earned a steady stream of critical acclaim too.
|Chapter
|Release Date
|104
|January 4, 2023
|105
|January 18, 2023
|106
|January 25, 2023
|107
|February 1, 2023
|108
|February 8, 2023
|109
|February 22, 2023
|110
|March 1, 2023
|111
|March 8, 2023
|112
|March 15, 2023
|113
|March 29, 2023
|114
|April 5, 2023
|115
|April 12, 2023
|116
|April 26, 2023
|117
|May 10, 2023
|118
|May 17, 2023
|119
|May 24, 2023
|120
|June 7, 2023
|121
|June 14, 2023
|122
|June 28, 2023
|123
|July 5, 2023
|124
|July 19, 2023
|125
|July 26, 2023
|Oshi no Ko Interlude Pt 1
|August 9, 2023
|Oshi no Ko Interlude Pt 2
|August 23, 2023
|Oshi no Ko Interlude Pt 3
|August 30, 2023
|Oshi no Ko Interlude Pt 4
|September 6, 2023
|126
|September 20, 2023
|127
|September 27, 2023
|128
|October 4, 2023
|129
|October 18, 2023
|130
|October 25, 2023
|131
|November 8, 2023
|132
|November 21, 2023
|133
|November 29, 2023
|134
|December 6, 2023
|135
|December 20, 2023
Take everything listed here with a grain of salt, and we’ll update in the case of author breaks or anything else. Given that the current arc seems to indicate a possible path to the finale, we’ll keep a keen eye on any changes deemed necessary. But Oshi no Ko has been a powerful, poignant experience for readers, and we hope it doesn’t end too soon.
In addition to reading these chapters digitally, you can support the official release by picking up physical manga volumes of Oshi no Ko from Yen Press.
- This article was updated on December 31st, 2023