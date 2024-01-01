Oshi no Ko Manga Chapter Release Date Schedule 2024: When to Expect New Chapters

Learn when to expect new installments of Aqua's revenge tale!

December 31st, 2023 by J.R. Waugh
Oshi no Ko Manga Chapter Release Date Schedule 2024
Images: Doga Kobo / Shueisha, Remixed by Attack of the Fanboy

Oshi no Ko is more than its acclaimed anime, with a steady manga release schedule to expect in 2024. The series has been going strong since April 23, 2020, with a reliable flow of manga chapter releases from Aka Akasaka and Mengo Yokoyari.

For those keen on keeping up with the series though, and any hiatuses that come up, we’ve created a handy resource for you to consult! Here’s the Oshi no Ko manga chapter release schedule for 2024!

What is Oshi no Ko’s Manga Release Schedule?

Oshi no Ko is published in Weekly Young Jump, a Shueisha publication that is exclusive to Japan, but is digitally available to read at the same time on Manga Plus!

Related: How to Watch the Oshi no Ko Simulcast on HIDIVE

Any time a new chapter is released on the Manga Plus app or browser portal, this latest installment will be available to read for free for several weeks, until a subsequent fifth chapter is released. Chapters often come out weekly every Wednesday, but fans have come to expect semi-frequent breaks.

Oshi no Ko Manga Chapter Release Date Schedule (2024)

Oshi no Ko has a lot of amazing stories still to cover over its manga release schedule in 2024. The story is still firmly in the Movie Arc, with Ruby painfully immersing herself into the role of her deceased mother Ai, Aqua as the reprehensible father Hikaru, and an impressive supporting cast. Here is the current anticipated slate, which we’ll update in case of any breaks!

ChapterRelease Date
136January 3, 2024
137January 17, 2024
138January 24, 2024
139January 31, 2024
140February 7, 2024
141February 14, 2024
142February 21, 2024
143February 28, 2024
144March 6, 2024
145March 13, 2024
146March 20, 2024
147March 27, 2024
148April 3, 2024
149April 10, 2024
150April 17, 2024
151April 24, 2024
152May 8, 2024
153May 15, 2024
154May 22, 2024
155May 29, 2024
156June 5, 2024
157June 12, 2024
158June 19, 2024
159June 26, 2024
160July 3, 2024
161July 10, 2024
162July 17, 2024
163July 24, 2024
164July 31, 2024
165August 7, 2024
166August 14, 2024
167August 21, 2024
168September 4, 2024
169September 11, 2024
170September 18, 2024
171September 25, 2024
172October 2, 2024
173October 9, 2024
174October 16, 2024
175October 23, 2024
176October 30, 2024
177November 6, 2024
178November 13, 2024
179November 20, 2024
180November 27, 2024
181December 4, 2024
182December 18, 2024

We’re going into a year full of potential, and as long as no major breaks happen and there’s no especially alluring Apex Legends content in the year (which shouldn’t be a challenge) we are looking at a packed schedule! But stay tuned for updates!

Oshi no Ko Manga Chapter Release Date Schedule (2023)

Below you’ll see the full listing of chapters that arrived in 2023 for Oshi no Ko. With an excellent first season under its belt, the series quickly attained even greater worldwide popularity and earned a steady stream of critical acclaim too.

ChapterRelease Date
104January 4, 2023
105January 18, 2023
106January 25, 2023
107February 1, 2023
108February 8, 2023
109February 22, 2023
110March 1, 2023
111March 8, 2023
112March 15, 2023
113March 29, 2023
114April 5, 2023
115April 12, 2023
116April 26, 2023
117May 10, 2023
118May 17, 2023
119May 24, 2023
120June 7, 2023
121June 14, 2023
122June 28, 2023
123July 5, 2023
124July 19, 2023
125July 26, 2023
Oshi no Ko Interlude Pt 1August 9, 2023
Oshi no Ko Interlude Pt 2August 23, 2023
Oshi no Ko Interlude Pt 3August 30, 2023
Oshi no Ko Interlude Pt 4September 6, 2023
126September 20, 2023
127September 27, 2023
128October 4, 2023
129October 18, 2023
130October 25, 2023
131November 8, 2023
132November 21, 2023
133November 29, 2023
134December 6, 2023
135December 20, 2023

Take everything listed here with a grain of salt, and we’ll update in the case of author breaks or anything else. Given that the current arc seems to indicate a possible path to the finale, we’ll keep a keen eye on any changes deemed necessary. But Oshi no Ko has been a powerful, poignant experience for readers, and we hope it doesn’t end too soon.

In addition to reading these chapters digitally, you can support the official release by picking up physical manga volumes of Oshi no Ko from Yen Press.

- This article was updated on December 31st, 2023

About The Author

J.R. Waugh

J.R. is a Staff Writer with AOTF and has been covering gaming and entertainment in the industry since 2022. Along with a B.A. in History from the University of Cincinnati, he has studied at the University of Birmingham, UK, and part of his M.A. at the University of Waterloo. You'll find J.R. particularly at home writing about the hottest manga and anime. He is highly passionate about horror, strategy, and RPGs, and anything about Star Trek or LOTR. When not ranting about fan theories or writing guides, J.R. is streaming his favorite RPGs and other forgotten gems.

More Stories by J.R. Waugh

More on Attack of the Fanboy :