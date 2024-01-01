Oshi no Ko Manga Chapter Release Date Schedule 2024: When to Expect New Chapters

Images: Doga Kobo / Shueisha, Remixed by Attack of the Fanboy

Oshi no Ko is more than its acclaimed anime, with a steady manga release schedule to expect in 2024. The series has been going strong since April 23, 2020, with a reliable flow of manga chapter releases from Aka Akasaka and Mengo Yokoyari.

For those keen on keeping up with the series though, and any hiatuses that come up, we’ve created a handy resource for you to consult! Here’s the Oshi no Ko manga chapter release schedule for 2024!

What is Oshi no Ko’s Manga Release Schedule?

Oshi no Ko is published in Weekly Young Jump, a Shueisha publication that is exclusive to Japan, but is digitally available to read at the same time on Manga Plus!

Any time a new chapter is released on the Manga Plus app or browser portal, this latest installment will be available to read for free for several weeks, until a subsequent fifth chapter is released. Chapters often come out weekly every Wednesday, but fans have come to expect semi-frequent breaks.

Oshi no Ko Manga Chapter Release Date Schedule (2024)

Oshi no Ko has a lot of amazing stories still to cover over its manga release schedule in 2024. The story is still firmly in the Movie Arc, with Ruby painfully immersing herself into the role of her deceased mother Ai, Aqua as the reprehensible father Hikaru, and an impressive supporting cast. Here is the current anticipated slate, which we’ll update in case of any breaks!

Chapter Release Date 136 January 3, 2024 137 January 17, 2024 138 January 24, 2024 139 January 31, 2024 140 February 7, 2024 141 February 14, 2024 142 February 21, 2024 143 February 28, 2024 144 March 6, 2024 145 March 13, 2024 146 March 20, 2024 147 March 27, 2024 148 April 3, 2024 149 April 10, 2024 150 April 17, 2024 151 April 24, 2024 152 May 8, 2024 153 May 15, 2024 154 May 22, 2024 155 May 29, 2024 156 June 5, 2024 157 June 12, 2024 158 June 19, 2024 159 June 26, 2024 160 July 3, 2024 161 July 10, 2024 162 July 17, 2024 163 July 24, 2024 164 July 31, 2024 165 August 7, 2024 166 August 14, 2024 167 August 21, 2024 168 September 4, 2024 169 September 11, 2024 170 September 18, 2024 171 September 25, 2024 172 October 2, 2024 173 October 9, 2024 174 October 16, 2024 175 October 23, 2024 176 October 30, 2024 177 November 6, 2024 178 November 13, 2024 179 November 20, 2024 180 November 27, 2024 181 December 4, 2024 182 December 18, 2024

We’re going into a year full of potential, and as long as no major breaks happen and there’s no especially alluring Apex Legends content in the year (which shouldn’t be a challenge) we are looking at a packed schedule! But stay tuned for updates!

Oshi no Ko Manga Chapter Release Date Schedule (2023)

Below you’ll see the full listing of chapters that arrived in 2023 for Oshi no Ko. With an excellent first season under its belt, the series quickly attained even greater worldwide popularity and earned a steady stream of critical acclaim too.

Chapter Release Date 104 January 4, 2023 105 January 18, 2023 106 January 25, 2023 107 February 1, 2023 108 February 8, 2023 109 February 22, 2023 110 March 1, 2023 111 March 8, 2023 112 March 15, 2023 113 March 29, 2023 114 April 5, 2023 115 April 12, 2023 116 April 26, 2023 117 May 10, 2023 118 May 17, 2023 119 May 24, 2023 120 June 7, 2023 121 June 14, 2023 122 June 28, 2023 123 July 5, 2023 124 July 19, 2023 125 July 26, 2023 Oshi no Ko Interlude Pt 1 August 9, 2023 Oshi no Ko Interlude Pt 2 August 23, 2023 Oshi no Ko Interlude Pt 3 August 30, 2023 Oshi no Ko Interlude Pt 4 September 6, 2023 126 September 20, 2023 127 September 27, 2023 128 October 4, 2023 129 October 18, 2023 130 October 25, 2023 131 November 8, 2023 132 November 21, 2023 133 November 29, 2023 134 December 6, 2023 135 December 20, 2023

Take everything listed here with a grain of salt, and we’ll update in the case of author breaks or anything else. Given that the current arc seems to indicate a possible path to the finale, we’ll keep a keen eye on any changes deemed necessary. But Oshi no Ko has been a powerful, poignant experience for readers, and we hope it doesn’t end too soon.

In addition to reading these chapters digitally, you can support the official release by picking up physical manga volumes of Oshi no Ko from Yen Press.

