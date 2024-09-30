Star Wars The Bad Batch Isn’t Completely Over

The animated series Star Wars: The Bad Batch will continue the adventures of Clone Force 99 in a new comic book series from Dark Horse Comics. This means that we have a definitive answer to what is happening to the animated series.

The Star Wars: The Bad Batch show is definitely over and will not continue after finishing in May of this year. The new comic, titled Star Wars: Hyperspace Stories: The Bad Batch: Ghost Agents, is a five-issue arc set to debut on January 15, 2025. The story, penned by Michael Moreci and illustrated by Reese Hannigan, Elisabetta D’Amico, and Michael Atiyeh, will follow the Bad Batch on a mission to apprehend a Separatist ghost agent responsible for a heist on Coruscant.

The narrative appears to be set before the events of both The Bad Batch and Star Wars: The Clone Wars animated series. Notably absent is Omega, the young female clone introduced in the first season of The Bad Batch, and Tech, a member of the Bad Batch who meets his demise later in the series, is still alive.

“The Clones of the Bad Batch have been through some intense missions throughout the Clone Wars and it’s said they have a 100% success rate. But this time, they may have met their match. In ‘Star Wars: Hyperspace Stories: The Bad Batch: Ghost Agents,’ they are on a mission to hunt down the mysterious Separatist ghost agent who executed a daring heist on Coruscant! The thief’s trail leads Hunter, Wrecker, Crosshair, and Tech to the seediest corners of the galaxy, a place where kingpins and thugs threaten the clones’ mission—and their lives!”

The announcement of the comic series is great and will no doubt lead to excitement among fans. However, it’s a sad thing to see such a great show end completely. Even the Clone Wars got another season to resolve a lot of the plot points that were left open. Hyperspace Stories: The Bad Batch: Ghost Agents is the only currently announced project related to The Clone Wars or The Bad Batch.

The future of the Bad Batch in the broader Star Wars universe is still uncertain, even with a comic. There is potential for stories to be told, but we may not see it since Disney is slowing down its schedule.

One potential avenue for The Bad Batch‘s return could be a series focusing on Omega’s adventures after joining the Rebellion, a storyline hinted at in the final season of The Bad Batch. However, we’ll have to wait and see.

