Marvel Considering Bringing Back Avengers Founder For MCU Show

Ross Marquand, the second actor to play Red Skull, recently revealed that he pitched a Disney+ series focused on Chris Evans’ Captain America. The show would have reportedly followed Steve Rogers’ journey after the Avengers: Endgame events, as he embarked on a quest to return the Infinity Stones to their original places in the timeline.

This concept would allow for the return of both Evans as Captain America and Marquand as Red Skull. Marquand shared this idea during a panel at the Edmonton Expo in Alberta, Canada. He explained that his pitch involved Captain America traveling through time to restore balance to the MCU after the events of Endgame. Although Marvel Studios has yet to officially greenlight the project, the Marquand would love to return as Red Skull (thanks, TheDirect).

Evans’ portrayal of Captain America ended in Avengers: Endgame, where he passed the iconic shield to Sam Wilson, played by Anthony Mackie. Mackie is set to headline the upcoming film Captain America: Brave New World to solidify his role as the new Captain America. Despite this, there has been ongoing speculation about Evans’ possible return to the MCU.

Nothing against Mackie, but it’s hard to replace Evans’ iconic version of Captain America. There’s potential for exploring untold stories of Cap’s time returning the stones, and it would be nice to see Evans again. The concept of returning the Infinity Stones could provide a compelling narrative, addressing the consequences of their removal in Endgame and offering more closure to Steve Rogers’ character arc.

There’s no guarantee that this series will come to fruition, especially because it requires Evan’s agreement. Fans won’t be pleased to see anyone else as Steve Rogers. We’re going to say that unless they offer him a good deal of money, Evans is likely not to want to reprise a role he had to be in for so long.

