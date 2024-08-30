Image Credit: Bethesda
Collage-style image featuring Chappell Roan and Tony Tony Chopper from One piece
Anime
Entertainment
Manga

Chappell Roan & One Piece Come Together In Adorable Chopper Cosplay

This cosplay is the definition of "Hot To Go".
Image of Anna Williams
Anna Williams
|

Published: Aug 30, 2024 02:35 pm

Tony Tony Chopper and Chappell Roan may not seem like they’d perfectly crossover with one another at a glance, but sydsugoicosplay pulled off a look at Anime NYC 2024 that perfectly combines Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece with the viral pop sensation.

The cosplay emulates one of Chappell’s iconic outfits with the addition of Chopper’s hat and antlers, creating an adorable combo that nobody could have expected. Complete with a sash that reads: “Chopper Roan”, the cosplayer goes on to explain in the initial post’s replies that the look was inspired by a piece that they had commissioned earlier in the year:

Considering Chappell Roan’s rapid and overwhelming rise to fame, it’s awesome to see fans of the pop star from every corner of the internet find a way to mesh the star’s iconic looks with their favorite characters and other fandom projects.

Author
Anna Williams
Anna Williams -- not to be confused with the Tekken character -- is an editor and writer that has been working closely with the anime and manga industry for over four years for a variety of publications including Comic Book Resources, Screen Rant, and We Got This Covered. She has had the opportunity to sit down and talk with key figures in the industry, and continue to grow a vast knowledge of the art and culture that goes into each new seasonal and ongoing franchise. She's also had the opportunity to work alongside indie game developers like Baroque Decay to edit and localize early devlog materials for their upcoming game Catechesis.