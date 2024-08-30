Chappell Roan & One Piece Come Together In Adorable Chopper Cosplay

Tony Tony Chopper and Chappell Roan may not seem like they’d perfectly crossover with one another at a glance, but sydsugoicosplay pulled off a look at Anime NYC 2024 that perfectly combines Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece with the viral pop sensation.

The cosplay emulates one of Chappell’s iconic outfits with the addition of Chopper’s hat and antlers, creating an adorable combo that nobody could have expected. Complete with a sash that reads: “Chopper Roan”, the cosplayer goes on to explain in the initial post’s replies that the look was inspired by a piece that they had commissioned earlier in the year:



Thank you! I was inspired by this commission and knew I had to bring it to life 💖 https://t.co/g49oA6xTwg — Sydsugoi is SLEEPY (@sydsugoicosplay) August 24, 2024

Considering Chappell Roan’s rapid and overwhelming rise to fame, it’s awesome to see fans of the pop star from every corner of the internet find a way to mesh the star’s iconic looks with their favorite characters and other fandom projects.

