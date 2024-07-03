New ‘Madoka Magica’ Game Looks Like a Hoyoverse Title & That’s a Good Thing

There’s not many game companies that can boast the kind of success that miHoYo has. With both Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail being instant successes on launch, and their latest title, Zenless Zone Zero already generating a lot of buzz, its no wonder other game would take notice.

Madoka Magica, an anime series known for popularizing a darker take on the magical girl genre, is no stranger to game adaptations. The series has seen a few Japan-exclusive console releases, as well as a mobile game that expanded the greater lore and explored alternate timelines titles called Magia Record that was available globally for fans of the series. The latest installment in Madoka games, however, has made one major change that fans can’t stop talking about.

Madoka Magica Magia Exedra Takes a Few Pages From the miHoYo Playbook

Madoka Magica Magia Exedra‘s official Steam page is loaded with incredible details about the upcoming title, and something fans noted right away from the promotional screenshots is how is similar the combat encounters look when compared to Honkai Star Rail.

While they certainly aren’t 1:1, it’s obvious that the game’s developers, Pokelabo and f4samurai were by the Chinese studio’s success. From the official Steam page, Madoka Magica Magia Exedra is described as follows:

“Characters from the hit anime series “Puella Magi Madoka Magica” come together!

Featuring an all-new story setting and characters from the original ideas of Gekidan Inu Curry (Doroinu), experience the action alongside Magical Girl memories in this battle RPG!

Now go. Unveil the memories of these Magical Girls.

◆ Enter a Realm of Magical Memories! ◆

A place where the memories of Magical Girls illuminate the dark…

The Lighthouse.

Now a girl who’s lost everything has wandered into its sanctum.

Who am I…?

How did I get here…?

She will relive key moments of countless Magical Girls by opening windows into their memories…

Trusting she’ll one day find her own lost light of remembrance.”

Why Is It a Good Thing That Magia Exedra Shares Similarities To Honkai Star Rail?

Developers taking inspiration from other properties is a slippery slope, especially when certain mechanics are so glaringly inspired from whatever the new game is being inspired by. However, gaming fans have seen practices like this time and time again, whether it be with the ever evolving landscape of JRPGs, “Metroidvania” titles, and the entirety of the “Souls-like” genre. While gacha games can be predatory just in the way they’re constructed, it’s also exciting to imagine what a true RPG experience with the cast of Madoka Magica could look like.

Plus, Aniplex has already announced that the game will release far more global support compared to Magia Record, which is good enough news for fans of the franchise that nothing else really matters at this point in time. While there’s no official release date for Magia Exedra at this time, Magia Record is stille available on app stores, and Madoka Magica is available to stream on Crunchyroll.

