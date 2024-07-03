‘Tokyo Ghoul’ Finally Made Its Big Announcement – and Fans Feel Betrayed

Sui Ishida’s Tokyo Ghoul has proven itself to be far more than a dark, edgy story following a troubled and brooding hero. The original manga is a hauntingly well written character study that follows Ken Kaneki throughout various stages in his life, but manages to balance its darker themes with the underlying idea that life gets better.

While many fans of the series consider the manga a masterclass in storytelling and an absolute must-read, other adaptations of Sui Ishida’s work are far less favorable, and somehow, fans keep getting disappointed whenever Tokyo Ghoul tries to branch out its franchising opportunities.

Tokyo Ghoul Fans Feel Like the Series’ Latest Announcement Was Overhyped

Image: Sui Ishida and Shueisha

To celebrate the series’ 10th anniversary, the official X account for Tokyo Ghoul began posting a cryptic countdown for a “big announcement”. Everyone’s mind went to the same place, obviously: Tokyo Ghoul would finally get the Brotherhood treatment. Unfortunately for many, instead of a new anime, Tokyo Ghoul will be celebrating the big “10” with an art exhibit.

While fans, especially those in the West, are understandably heartbroken to get their hopes dashed for a proper anime adaptation of such a beloved series; perhaps too many of us were putting faith in something that wasn’t even teased to be true. Plus, Sui Ishida’s latest series, Choujin X would be a far more interesting pick for a new anime.

