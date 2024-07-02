CLAMP's Magic Knight Rayearth new anime project key visual 30th anniversary
Classic Anime Series Announces New Anime To Celebrate 30th Anniversary

One of CLAMP's biggest classics is back.
Anna Williams
Published: Jul 1, 2024 11:34 pm

CLAMP is an incredibly influential collective of mangaka well known for creating iconic anime and manga series like Cardcaptor Sakura, XXXHolic, and Code Geass. One of their more underrated properties in the west, Magic Knight Rayearth, is finally making a comeback in the modern anime scene.

Magic Knight Rayearth Is Making a Big Comeback For Its 30th Anniversary

As announced by TMS Entertainment on their official social media accounts, the classic series will be getting a brand-new anime adaptation to celebrate its 30th anniversary, a massive milestone for any series. While details are sparse at this time, TMS has released a gorgeous key visual depicting the three leads wielding their iconic blades.

Surprisingly to new fans, Rayearth is one of the earliest examples of a series that falls under the “isekai” genre, following three girls – Hikaru Shidou, Umi Ryuuzaki, and Fuu Hououji – after being called by the mysterious Princess Emeraude to Cephiro to save her world.

