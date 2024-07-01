‘Kaiju No. 8’ Announces 2nd Season After an Exciting Finale

While some fans were initially apprehensive as to how good the anime adaptation of Naoya Matsumoto’s Kaiju No. 8 would end up being, the series proved itself more than worthy when living up to the creator’s original vision.

Recommended Videos

Right off the heels of the series’ grand finale, Crunchyroll announced that Kaiju No. 8 will be getting a sequel. While there’s no release date just yet, Production I.G. and Crunchyroll did offer some other exciting news regarding the 2nd season.

Kiaiju No. 8 Season 2 Brings a Legendary Seiyuu Onto Its Cast List

Image: Naoya Matsumoto

In addition to the official season 2 announcement, Crunchyroll has confirmed that Koki Uchiyama will be joining the Kaiju No. 8 cast going forward as the voice of Gen Harumi. Uchiyama has an incredible list of characters he’s voiced in the past, including Roxas and Ventus from Kingdom Hearts, V in Devil May Cry 5, and Neku in The World Ends With You. The VA’s inherent talents and recognizable voice will be an exciting addition to the cast, especially considering he was recently added to the cast of the new hit delinquent anime Wind Breaker.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy