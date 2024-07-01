Kaiju no 8 season 1 finale season 2 teaser artwork
Image – Production I.G.
Category:
Anime
Movies & TV

‘Kaiju No. 8’ Announces 2nd Season After an Exciting Finale

Kafka's journey isn't finished yet.
Image of Anna Williams
Anna Williams
|
Published: Jul 1, 2024 12:51 pm

While some fans were initially apprehensive as to how good the anime adaptation of Naoya Matsumoto’s Kaiju No. 8 would end up being, the series proved itself more than worthy when living up to the creator’s original vision.

Recommended Videos

Right off the heels of the series’ grand finale, Crunchyroll announced that Kaiju No. 8 will be getting a sequel. While there’s no release date just yet, Production I.G. and Crunchyroll did offer some other exciting news regarding the 2nd season.

Kiaiju No. 8 Season 2 Brings a Legendary Seiyuu Onto Its Cast List

KAIJU-NO-8-Poster
Image: Naoya Matsumoto

In addition to the official season 2 announcement, Crunchyroll has confirmed that Koki Uchiyama will be joining the Kaiju No. 8 cast going forward as the voice of Gen Harumi. Uchiyama has an incredible list of characters he’s voiced in the past, including Roxas and Ventus from Kingdom Hearts, V in Devil May Cry 5, and Neku in The World Ends With You. The VA’s inherent talents and recognizable voice will be an exciting addition to the cast, especially considering he was recently added to the cast of the new hit delinquent anime Wind Breaker.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Anna Williams
Anna Williams
Anna Williams -- not to be confused with the Tekken character -- is an editor and writer that has been working closely with the anime and manga industry for over four years for a variety of publications including Comic Book Resources, Screen Rant, and We Got This Covered. She has had the opportunity to sit down and talk with key figures in the industry, and continue to grow a vast knowledge of the art and culture that goes into each new seasonal and ongoing franchise. She's also had the opportunity to work alongside indie game developers like Baroque Decay to edit and localize early devlog materials for their upcoming game Catechesis.