At this point, it should come as no surprise that Megan Thee Stallion is a massive anime fan. Whether it be her appearance at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards, or her copious amount of cosplay to show off her love for the medium – the musician is one of the most outspoken celebrities who loves anime.

Her latest song, aptly titled “Otaku Hot Girl”, became instantly iconic for not only being unabashedly open about her love for the medium, but by sampling audio from one of her favorites, Jujutsu Kaisen.

Otaku Hot Girl Is a Love Song To All Things Anime

The new song, which samples voice lines from Yuji Itadori’s English dub voice actor, as well as the anime adaptation’s OST. The song features a number of iconic lines about the series, including: “Fightin’ demons in my head like I’m Itadori,” and “Can’t touch me like Gojo.”

The song also includes a few hilarious lines that explicitly poke fun at the anime community on social media, like “I’m not finna argue with a Sasuke avi; Incel mad, I’m a weeb and a hottie.” Paired alongside Megan’s recent Hatsune Miku cosplay to help promote Amazon‘s Prime Day event, the musician is truly living every weeb’s dream life.

