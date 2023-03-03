How Many Episodes in Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 3 Are There?

Image: MAPPA

Attack on Titan exploded onto the mainstream 10 years ago when its anime adaptation drew viewers in with its epic, grim tale. What starts as a desperate bid for humans to survive a Titan onslaught, turns into a layered, complex drama where its characters grow more morally and ethically nuanced. With MAPPA picking up season 4, the final season, Attack on Titan is finally rounding up to a conclusion, with part 3 airing its episodes; but how many episodes are in this last installment?

Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 3 Episode Count: How Many Episodes in the Final Season?

Attack on Titan season 4 part 3 consists of 2 episodes, the first of which airs in Japan on March 3, 2023. The first episode will be an hour-long special event, while the second episode will air sometime in the year 2023.

Related: When is the Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 3 English Dub Release Date?

This will feel significantly, painfully drawn-out for fans wishing to see the conclusion brought to the screen, and they’d be correct.

When Does Attack on Titan: The Final Season Release on Crunchyroll?

While it’s unclear how soon after the initial Japanese release we’ll be seeing the Attack on Titan season 4 part 3 premiere, episode 88 will likely air on or soon after March 4, 2023. The episode aired on March 4 in Japan at 12:25 AM JST, meaning March 3, 2023 in North America at 7:25 AM PT / 10:25 AM ET, but as the show doesn’t appear on the simulcast calendar for the day, we’ll have to wait and see for now.

Episode 88 will be the penultimate installment, an hour-long episode, followed by a second episode of similar length later this year. In it, we’ll see the end of the complicated saga for Eren Yeager and his supporting cast, and a conclusion to one of the biggest anime hits ever.

- This article was updated on March 3rd, 2023