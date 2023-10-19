Who is the Main Character in Jujutsu Kaisen?

Images: Gege Akutami / Shueisha / VIZ Media

Jujutsu Kaisen is one of the hottest anime and manga in the world right now, and one of the many factors that have allowed the series to worm its way into people’s hearts is its main cast. Jujutsu Kaisen‘s ensemble comprises memorable, sympathetic, and terrifying characters, many of whom have become icons within the anime and manga community. However, the sheer size of the series’ cast can make identifying the main character tricky. For those who may not be aware, here’s who the main character of Jujutus Kaisen is.

The Main Character of Jujutsu Kaisen is Yuji Itadori

Images: Gege Akutami / Shueisha / VIZ Media

In the world of Jujutsu Kaisen, negative human emotions manifest as a dark force known as cursed energy, which can form into cursed spirits, evil spiritual beings who seek to harm and kill humans. Certain humans, known as jujutsu sorcerers, can manipulate cursed energy. Most of these individuals have merged into a loose-knit community dedicated to protecting humanity from cursed spirits. While the ongoing war between jujutsu sorcerers and cursed spirits is older than recorded history, Jujutsu Kaisen‘s story centers on Yuji Itadori, a young man who accidentally stumbled into the conflict.

Who is Yuji Itadori?

Images: Gege Akutami / Shueisha / VIZ Media

Raised by his grandfather from a young age after the death of his parents, Yuji Itadori lived a fairly average life up until his first year of high school. After his grandfather passes away, Yuji encounters Megumi Fushiguro, who explains that Yuji’s friends in the Occult Club have gotten their hands on a powerful cursed object, the finger of Sukuna, the King of Curses. During a battle to save his friends from cursed spirits, Yuji swallows Sukuna’s finger, becoming a vessel for the powerful spirit.

While Yuji’s status as the host of Sukuna marks him for immediate execution, Megumi’s mentor, Satoru Gojo, arranges for his execution to be postponed until he consumes all twenty of Sukuna’s fingers so that the jujutsu sorcerer community can finally destroy the spirit for good. Choosing to honor his grandfather’s wish for him to die “surrounded by people,” Yuji agrees and becomes a student at Tokyo Jujutsu High, where he makes colorful allies and confronts dangerous enemies.

At first glance, there’s little setting Yuji apart from the protagonists of other long-running action anime and manga. Like Son Goku and Naruto Uzumaki, Yuji is a courageous, compassionate soul whose go-to method of solving problems is to punch them. However, Yuji is far more cunning than he appears at first glance, and his desire to ensure that those around him get to “die a good death” makes his journey more personal and compelling to follow than those of the standard, glory-seeking protagonists who helm most action-oriented series.

- This article was updated on October 19th, 2023