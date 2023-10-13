Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 13 English Sub Release Date and Time

Screenshot: Studio MAPPA

The Shibuya Incident Arc is only getting more exciting and Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 13 is approaching fast to keep the hype alive. Yuji and his friend are tired, having fought various opponents already. Sadly, their enemies keep coming, nearly overwhelming them.

If that was not enough, Toji has come back to life, prepared to kill everyone who crosses his way. Despite being exhausted, our heroes will need to keep fighting to prevent the fake Gojo from achieving his plans. Keep reading to find everything you need to know about the release date and time of the thrilling Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 13.

Beware of spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 13 Release Details

Screenshot: Studio MAPPA

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 13 is scheduled to be released this coming Tuesday, October 19, 2023, at around 00:00 AM JST. The episode will be first aired through Japanese TV networks and will become available for international fans to stream a couple of hours later. Below, you can find a table containing the times at which the episode will be released according to the time zone you live in.

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (PDT) 10:00 AM Thursday, October 18 Mountain Time (MST) 11:00 AM Thursday, October 18 Central Time (CT) 12:00 PM Thursday, October 18 Eastern Time (EST) 1:00 PM Thursday, October 18 Atlantic Time (AST) 2:00 PM Thursday, October 18 British Summer Time (BST) 6:00 PM Thursday, October 18 Central European Time (CEST) 7:00 PM Thursday, October 18 Moscow (MSK) 8:00 PM Thursday, October 18 Indian Standard Time (IST) 10:30 PM Thursday, October 18 Vietnam and Thailand (ICT) 00:00 AM Friday, October 19 Philippines (PHT) 01:00 AM Friday, October 19 Australian Central Time (ACST) 03:00 AM Friday, October 19

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 13 Streaming Details

Screenshot: Studio MAPPA

International fans who wish to enjoy the upcoming continuation of the Shibuya Incident arc can do so via Crunchyroll. Via this streaming platform, viewers can enjoy the episode with English subtitles. If you want to see the English dub version of the episode, you will need to wait two weeks until it is uploaded to Crunchyroll.

It is important to remind fans that Crunchyroll requires you to pay a small fee before allowing you access to its catalog. If you wish, you can also enjoy the previous season of Jujutsu Kaisen, as well as the movie Jujutsu Kaisen 0 via the same platform.

Episode 12 Recap

Screenshot: Studio MAPPA

Nanami encountered Ichiji’s body as he explored Shibuya station, confirming his old friend had been killed. As this occurs, Yuji and his friends realize that the veil that was keeping sorcerers out of the train station has been lifted, which means that they only need to get rid of the one keeping Gojo trapped and the one that is preventing civilians from fleeing.

Near there, Toji’s soul returns to his body, overpowering Ogami’s grandson’s power. As Megumi tries to flee with a wounded Ino, the group is attacked by Haruta. However, their fight does not last long, as an enraged Nanami appears to swiftly defeat and interrogate the criminal. When Haruta refuses to answer, Nanami simply knocks him out.

Mei Mei and Ui Ui finally came across the fake Geto, who released the Smallpox Curse to fight the siblings. The episode ends with Yuji facing Choso, who is eager to kill Itadori and avenge his fallen brothers. The Shibuya Incident arc is without a doubt one of the best and most exciting stories in Jujutsu Kaisen. Fans can expect many intense and epic battles to take place once episode 13 is released.

- This article was updated on October 13th, 2023