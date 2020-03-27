There’s always a few touching and emotional games at PAX East, but A Fold Apart stood out from the rest. It did this even before the current situation that sees millions locked inside of their homes away from their loved ones. But now it feels all the more poignant in the face of Coronavirus and its ramifications. Telling the story of two lovers who are separated from each other, there’s surely something to take from this experience which is coming Switch, PC, and other platforms later this year.

I got to go hands-on with the game and try out its puzzles, which feature folding paper to create bridges and connections, drawing the two main characters together. The puzzles in the demo never became too overwhelming, though more challenge is coming alter on according to co-founder of Lightning Rod Games, Mark Lafromboise.

Still, the focus for me was on the story, with the two main characters separated due to their jobs. They try to stay connected however they can, but there are challenges, just like in real life. Most of us have experienced being away from those we love before, but surely we all are right now, and this game might be exactly what we need at this moment. Something that shows us that we’re not alone, and that we can connect together through tough times.

And all of this is presented in a truly unique and engaging art style, with paper as the main theme. While there is a connecting thread through the art, every scene feels distinct and draws the player into the dreamlike atmosphere it is trying to evoke. Indie game fans should already be looking forward to this one, but there’s something truly special coming together here.

A Fold Apart Interview