Best Free Games – July 2021

With the recent report of Assassin’s Creed looking to transition to a free-to-play model, now is a great time to take a look at the best and most successful free-to-play games on the market today! Free-to-play games offer some of the best experiences on the market, and they will not even cost you a dime. Almost all of the games on this list support crossplay as well as cross-save, which allows players to play with anyone they so chose to. Games under this category usually release monthly, so here are our best free-to-play games for July 2021.

Call of Duty: Warzone

Warzone has been around for over a year now, and with that life cycle, it has accumulated a massive player base across all platforms. Being a free game, it has quite a bit to offer players. Warzone is a great game to pick up and play as it offers crossplay and cross-save, which can be extremely useful when all of your friends are playing on different platforms. New weapons and different modes are added constantly, making the game feel fresh while still retaining that true to form Call of Duty feel. As for monetization options, Warzone offers a Battle Pass, where players can earn a wide amount of awards for simply playing the game and leveling up. These awards include new operations and skins for them, weapon skins, weapon blueprints, attachments, and even 1300CP, which can be used to buy the next Battle Pass if players choose to hold onto it for that. Call of Duty: Warzone is available across Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC.

Rocket League

Rocket League went free-to-play following Epic Games’ purchase of Psyonix, the developer behind the game, and the player base has grown exponentially since. Rocket League is a game where you play soccer with rocket-powered trucks, cars, and more. The game is available on all platforms, including PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Cross-platform play is supported, allowing players to join up with any of their friends regardless of platform. With its popularity and content alone, Rocket League deserves a spot on this list.

Fortnite

Simply put, a free-to-play games list would not be complete without putting Fortnite on it. For those unfamiliar with this massively popular title, Fortnite is a free-to-play battle royale title where 100 players drop onto an ever-changing map and fight to claim a Victory Royale. The map and weapons constantly change, making it challenging for players to keep up with the title skill-wise without putting loads of time into it. Crossovers have happened with many Marvel characters, sports players, and even TV shows. The game is available on every platform, being Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Mobile, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Cross-play is supported and cross-save is as well, thanks to the Epic Games accounts.

Destiny 2

Destiny 2 has been immensely successful for Bungie ever since they adopted the free-to-play strategy, reaching record player counts and massive amounts of content. Anyone unfamiliar with the title should know that Destiny 2 is a hybrid between an FPS and RPG, with MMO elements for the hub world and multiplayer. For any Xbox Game Pass owners out there, Destiny 2 and all of its expansion are available to play on Game Pass, which is worth your time. The best part of Destiny 2 is that even with the paid expansions, there is still a massive amount of free content available through the base game for all to enjoy. All sorts of weapons, armor, and more are available to be purchased without having to spend a dime on the title.

Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact has quickly grown as one of the biggest free-to-play titles available to date, offering an expansive RPG experience across PS4, PS5, PC, and mobile. The game features a vast amount of playable characters for players to unlock, which are mainly done through gacha mechanics using an in-game currency called Primogems. Many new quest lines and events are added with each update, which expands the title to offer more content to players. Characters are added every title update, with them being categorized into Five Star, Four Star, and Three Star tiers. Weapons and other items also fall under the same tier organization. Players can choose to spend money on Primogems if they do not want to work towards earning them, however, the game offers chances to earn them daily through various questlines and daily fetch quests. We offer guides for every single Genshin Impact update soon after it launches, so be sure to check them out to help you out on your quest.

Warframe

Warframe has been around for many years now, but the title is still going strong. Originally released in 2013, Warframe has consistently grown each year, hosting over 50 million players and easily being one the best free-to-play games out there. TennoCon 2021 is just around the corner, with the teaser trailer for the event just being released yesterday. There, we should expect to see what’s next for the massively popular title, and when we can expect to receive the next massive update. The game is available across all major platforms, including Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

Valorant

Valorant is from League of Legends developer Riot Games, offering a free-to-play 5v5 experience on PC. Riot describes the title as “a 5v5 character-based tactical FPS where precise gunplay meets unique agent abilities”. The title is immensely popular in the PC gaming community, with many playing the title quite frequently. The title was recently updated to version 3.0, offering brand new updates and changes to the title including new content. Players can expect new modes, agents, and potentially even weapons to be included in future updates sometime down the road.

Those were our picks for the best free games available for July 2021! There are so many great free-to-play games out there, and the list of them is always growing with each passing month. With the amount available, players will surely be able to find a game that interests them, and one that they can sink hundreds of hours into if they so choose to do so.