Best Skywalker Saga Characters: Unlock These Characters First in LEGO Star Wars

With hundreds of characters to choose from, it’s difficult to knock a list down to just 10 characters that we would recommend for you to get first during your journey in a galaxy far, far away. With nine episodes and hours full of content to unpack, why not use the best characters in the game to help you on your journey in one of the biggest LEGO Star Wars games of all time? Though you will scour the galaxy for all the characters in the game, here is our narrowed-down list of the 10 best characters you should unlock first in LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

The 10 Best Characters to Unlock First in LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

This list contains 10 of the best characters for players to use during the free play elements of the game. If you don’t see your favorite on this list, that’s okay! You can still use whatever character you enjoy the most.

10. Chewbacca

This handsome fur ball is the peanut butter to Han Solo’s jelly when it comes to saving the galaxy in the original trilogy. He has some awesome abilities that will enable you to get through the game with little trouble. Chewbacca’s Scoundrel class gives him particular upgrades like Business Opportunist, Charged Shot, Combat Slide, and Piercing Rounds.

9. BB-8

This little white and orange droid is one of the many fan favorites of the latest trilogy of the Skywalker Saga. BB-8 is a loyal and trustworthy companion of Poe Dameron and will do anything to make sure he is safe. His electric shocker hits enemies with big damage. Since BB-8 is considered an Astromech like R2-D2, it can use abilities like Droid Barge, Astromech Socket Expert, Distraction, and Super-Charged.

8. Sith Rey

Rey, like Luke Skywalker in the original trilogy, must choose her path on her quest to bring balance to the force. In the cave that she goes through during her training with Luke, she finds a cave that holds a large amount of dark energy that she ultimately resists. However, for Sith Rey, an alternate reality version of the main heroine, we can see she has a dual-bladed lightsaber just like Darth Maul.

7. Boba Fett

This useful character first appeared in Return of the Jedi when he fought Luke above the Sarlacc Pit. Though many fans thought he died then, it seems he survived and eventually made his way onto the Disney+ original show The Mandalorian, then into his own show The Book of Boba Fett. With his jetpack in LEGO Star Wars, this bounty hunter can fly for a few seconds before descending. In this short time, Boba Fett can reach areas other characters cannot get to. His Hidden Bounties ability allows him to receive 250 studs after defeating an enemy.

6. C-3PO

Being one of only two characters to appear in all nine episodes of the entire Star Wars run, C-3PO has come a long way since young Anakin Skywalker built him on Tatooine. He is extremely useful when trying to talk to other life forms with his translation ability (except for the Sith). With his Paid Translator ability, he will also be paid 500 studs every time he translates a different language.

5. Rancor

Jabba the Hut’s pet is easily one of the most powerful creatures in LEGO Star Wars. For 500,000 studs, he can be purchased and used to set chaos to any mission of your choice. Though he is considered an Extra character with no class abilities, his raw power makes up for it.

4. R2-D2

The only other character to appear in all nine episodes of the Star Wars series, R2-D2 is one of the most beloved characters in the series with possibly the most important mission in the galaxy during Episode 4: A New Hope: deliver the Death Star plans to Obi-Wan Kenobi. This Astromech has similar abilities to BB-8 including the ability to hack into terminals throughout LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

3. Darth Vader

A classic pop culture icon, it is only right to include Darth Vader on this list. With an exertion of dominance and fear throughout his run-time on-screen during the Star Wars saga, it would be wrong to leave him off this list. Darth Vader’s Sith class gives him options. Those options include the Dark Rise and the Power Push abilities.

2. Luke Skywalker with Yoda

This costume gives Luke that extra cool look while being one of the most powerful Jedi in all the galaxy. This costume comes after Luke is advised to seek the Jedi Master Yoda and has trained with him in Dagobah. Though Luke has 13 costumes in The Skywalker Saga, it’s only right to have an extra Jedi Master on your back to give you that encouragement you need to take on the Sith.

1. General Grievous

Though as hard as it was to not include favorites like The Mandalorian or Obi-Wan Kenobi on this list, the obvious (and surprising) choice for the best character in the game has to be General Grievous. It’s simple, four lightsabers are more than one. Also, with his Villian class and without Force abilities, Grievous was given grenades to go along with his fallen Jedi lightsabers. His abilities Defense Droid and Demolitions Expert are essential to being a powerhouse in The Skywalker Saga.

That is our list of the top 10 best characters to get in LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. Who did we miss? Check out our review of the game here.

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch.