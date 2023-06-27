10 Best Tactical Shooters on PS4 and PS5

Image: Ubisoft Montreal

Nothing is better than a game that requires strategy and a well-thought-out plan to succeed. Tactical Shooters are famous for this, where you feel like you accomplished something great because you took the time to think of a strategy. Let’s look at previous games that made this genre shine and become as popular as it is today. Here are the best Tactical Shooters on PS4 and PS5.

Top Tactical Shooters for PS4 and PS5

In no particular order, here are our picks for the best Tactical Shooters on the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. If you’re looking to pick up a new game, one of these is definitely for you!

Insurgency Sandstorm

Image: New World Interactive

Insurgency Sandstorm is a silent hitter with fast-speed and realistic close-quarters combat similar to Rainbow Six. It also has a military-style gameplay experience while going up against other people on a large map. This game requires players to concoct a strategy with their squadmates before hitting the ground running. Insurgency Sandstorm demands players to think things through before executing, as it is possible to get killed with a single bullet if you make a mistake. Once your well-thought-out plan succeeds, it’s a great feeling — making this one of the best Tactical Shooters available on PlayStation consoles.

Enlisted

Image: Darflow Software

Enlisted is an excellent choice for players looking for a squad-based tactical game set in World War 2. This MMO drops the player into large-scale World War 2 battles, where you have control of a very small squad amid all the madness. You can choose between countries, and the number of troops in your squad changes depending on which country you pick. The game focuses significantly on accuracy, making shooting skills the most important. But, on the tactical side, you need to plan where your troops will head, such as flanking the opponent, to win the battle for your side. Communication is also essential to succeed in this game.

Payday 2

Image: Starbreeze Studios

Payday 2 has a great community following, and with the announcement of a 3rd one on the way — there’s no better time to go back to it and play it. Out of all the options on this list, Payday 2 probably has some of the best co-op fun that can be had with friends. Tasked with completing heists and collecting cash, you can use this cash to go ahead and upgrade your character for the next run. It’s an addicting loop and does require a handful of strategies and cooperation between everyone in the squad to maximize the cash flow and complete each heist. Also, with its support over the years, it has improved significantly.

The Division 2

Image: Ubisoft

The Division was great, but the sequel is much better. Set in the future of Washington, D.C., you play as an agent trying to rebuild the city after a genetically engineered virus was released to the public. It’s a cool premise, but it also includes a good amount of tactical mechanics that make it fit right at home in the genre. There’s online play, where you can invade government buildings to complete missions — some requiring cooperation between everyone in the group and each person having their own assignment. You also need to find ways to improve your gear and stats to succeed in your fights against the more challenging bosses.

Ghost Recon: Breakpoint

Image: Ubisoft

Ghost Recon: Breakpoint had a lot of negative criticism when released in 2019. Some of the criticism is valid, but this doesn’t negate the fact that the game is good and has improved tremendously over the past four years. Like Wildlands, the game has a ridiculous amount of content to keep the player busy — each requiring using tactical gear to mark enemies. Strategy is present where it involves stealth, silenced weapons to go unnoticed, and different ways to go about each activity. It isn’t the best tactical shooter on this list, but it is worth trying.

Ghost Recon: Wildlands

Image: Ubisoft

Ghost Recon: Wildlands had a rocky start, and fans of the series weren’t too fond of it. As the game started getting support from Ubisoft, its player base grew into a community dedicated to the Tactical Shooter. There’s a lot to love in this game, as it is an open-world sandbox filled with strategy mechanics. This game shines when you play with a group of friends, communicating with one another about which move you will make next. There’s a lot of leniency for the player, where your squad can take it slow or go into the enemy base gun-blazing. It’s a grand ole time.

Sniper Elite 5

Image: Rebellion Developments

Sniper Elite 5 is the latest entry in the long-running franchise, Sniper Elite. This game is about sniping specific targets from a long distance, but it’s more complicated than it sounds. The game puts the player on a giant map, where they must sneak around to find the correct spot and position to kill the intended target. It’s a lot of fun to scope out the area and plan your approach on how you will succeed, similar to how the Hitman series does its tactical gameplay. If you are a massive fan of snipers in shooters, Sniper Elite 5 is a must-play.

Metal Gear Solid 5: Phantom Pain

Image: Kojima Productions

Metal Gear Solid 5 is the best of both worlds. It can be a gun-blazing action game or a tactical shooter where you must approach each mission carefully and precisely. It has a big emphasis on the latter, where the game allows a variety of ways for players to play how they would like. Use binoculars for long range-recon, send the iDroid to gather vital intel, and take down the enemies with incredible sneak attacks from behind. If you want to feel like a real special operations agent — Metal Gear Solid 5 is your best bet.

Star Wars: Republic Commando

Image: Aspyr

Star Wars: Republic Commando is one of the best Tactical Shooters on the PS4. Initially released for the earlier consoles, it was remastered for PS4 and is still as great as it was back in the day. The game focuses on teaming up a group of Clone Troopers, each with their own specialties and characteristics. The goal of this game is to embark on missions as you take control of your troops — commanding them to use their specialties to progress further. It’s surprisingly complex for its time, and the fact that it takes place in the Star Wars universe makes it solidify itself as one of the best Tactical Shooters.

Rainbow Six: Seige

Image: Ubisoft Montreal

Rainbow Six — the godfather of all Tactical Shooters — cannot be missed by anyone who is a fan of this genre. What makes Rainbow Six: Seige so great is that it’s almost impossible to succeed alone, as each operator has their own skill set that compliments one another. The gunplay is stellar in Seige, where you can lean over the walls and shoot when you find the right time to strike and blow up holes in the wall. Not only that, but the game demands pinpoint accuracy but also makes it accessible for newcomers to the genre. Each round is different than the last, keeping the experience fresh and exciting. Rainbow Six: Seige is the best Tactical Shooter on the PlayStation consoles.

