Easy Achievements on Game Pass: Top 10 Games

If there’s one downside to achievement hunting, it’s the financial burden that buying hundreds of easy games can bring forth, but luckily, there are plenty of easy achievements on Game Pass that can help you save immensely. Whether you’re looking to get into achievement hunting, partaking in some sort of contest or bet, or are an established achievement fanatic who’s making sure they haven’t missed any gimme-games, we’ve got the list for you.

This list will detail the ten easiest 1000G completions available for console, with two bonus honorable mentions that are available with Game Pass for PC, so Ultimate users can enjoy a quick 12000G from this article, just from free and easy achievements on Game Pass. Some of these games will actually have more than 1000G, however the additional Gamerscore comes from paid DLC. The base 1000G, however, you can do at no extra cost.

Top 10 Games With Easy Achievements on Game Pass

10. Gang Beasts

Gang Beasts only ranks this poorly due to the notoriety of one of its 19 achievements, the “Step Down” achievement. To complete this game, you’ll need either a second controller that you can 1v1 against, or a friend to help you out. Either way, the achievements in this game require you to either concuss your opponent in some bizarre way, break something on a map, climb to some specific area, as well as a few other menial tasks like customizing a character. Follow along with a video guide, and you can get the game done in under half an hour, though some of the achievements will likely take you a bit longer.

9. Day of the Tentacle Remastered

Day of the Tentacle Remastered is a point-and-click adventure title, available with Game Pass for both Xbox and PC. Long-time achievement hunters will know that point-and-clicks are a favorite for easy achievements, and this game is no exception. There is a fair mixture of story-related achievements and missable achievements, but follow along with a video guide and you’ll have your 1000G in two hours.

8. The Little Acre

As yet another point-and-click adventure title, we have The Little Acre. This game is unfortunately not available on PC, so you will have to point and click with your joysticks. The game itself takes less than an hour if you’re using a video guide, and in fact, there is an achievement for beating it in under an hour. This may seem overwhelming if you’re going in blind, but note that pausing stops the timer, so abusing that plus a video guide, you can get it on your first playthrough for sure.

7. What Remains of Edith Finch

What Remains of Edith Finch is one of the greatest story-driven indie titles ever made. Even if not for the achievements, you should be playing this game anyway, but the easy achievements make it even better. There are just ten to unlock, each equally valued at 100G, and only one is story-related. The rest are missable, but once again, follow a video guide and you’ll encounter no issues.

6. Conan Exiles

Conan Exiles is one that you may have not expected to see on here. Big-name titles like this usually aren’t quick and easy two-hour completions, but Conan Exiles has something that many games don’t: console commands. By setting up a server and making yourself an admin, you can use commands to spawn in all of the necessary items and enemies, make yourself invincible, rank yourself up, etc. The only achievement that may be a pain is the one for goomba-stomping something to death, but just invite a friend into the game and use them to get it easily. Here’s a video guide for you to follow.

5. Full Throttle Remastered

From the developers of Day of the Tentacle Remastered, we also have Full Throttle Remastered. This point-and-click adventure is available on both PC and console, and has a very similar achievement list structure to the last entry: a nice mix of missable and umissable achievements. With a video guide, though, those missable achievements aren’t all too missable. The reason we have this ranked higher than Day of the Tentacle is the fact that the game takes less than half as long!

4. The Gardens Between

The Gardens Between is a puzzle game available on both platforms, which will take you a little over an hour to beat. Every puzzle is very straightforward, and the steps needed to complete each one are detailed in this video guide, complete with collectible locations. Most easy games will at least have that one tricky achievement that players dread doing, but not this one. None of the game’s 17 achievements require you to do anything that require any amount of skill, often requiring you to just interact with something, or stay still somewhere.

3. Donut County

Donut County is the definition of mindless fun. You play as a hole that moves along the ground, that gets bigger as more and more objects fall into you. The objective on each level is simply to grow big enough to swallow everything, completing the occasional puzzle along the way. The full 1000G will take a little over an hour, and chapter select can be used for easy mop-up of missables. Follow a video guide to see how these missable achievements are earned and for easy solutions to the puzzles.

2. Subnautica

Yet another AAA title that would otherwise be difficult, is saved by the wonders of console commands. Subnautica has a very demanding achievement list, but they can all be unlocked in less than 30 minutes using teleports and by spawning items with developer commands. There are only 17 achievements in the game, and each will only take a few minutes, so it is not a very time-consuming process at all. Make use of a video guide to get this done.

1. DOOM 64

You know it, you love it: DOOM 64. This classic title that was re-released for Xbox One can be completed in under half an hour, without even needing to really play the campaign. Passwords can be entered in the main menu to warp to specific points of the game, as well as into bonus levels, so that you can skip all the nonsense and get right to the achievements. Follow yet another video guide for this one, and you’ll be able to earn the full 1000G like it’s nothing.

Honorable Mention – Don’t Starve: Giant Edition

This first of two honorable mentions is Don’t Starve: Giant Edition. “Honorable mention” is being used very loosely here, because of all the easy achievements on Game Pass, this one has the easuest, but it requires Game Pass for PC. The game can be played on console, yes, but you don’t have access to the console commands on there, so the game would be incredibly tedious. The worst achievement in this game is for using the Accomploshrine 725 times, but you can just spawn it in with commands and spam the button for 10 minutes or so. The rest of the list can be completed in literal minutes. Here’s a video guide that walks you through all of this.

Honorable Mention – Five Nights at Freddy’s 2

Last but not least, Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 is another easy completion with a trick exclusive to the PC version. By hovering the cursor over Freddy’s face in the poster on the left side of the room, then hitting C, D, and + together on your keyboard, you can skip through each night individually. This makes the game very easy to complete, and you can use this method to unlock all but two of the achievements. One of those requires you to simply be jumpscared – easy enough. The other requires you to complete the four minigames that can sometimes start after you get jumpscared. This is heavily RNG-dependent unfortunately, and may be a real grind because of it, but use the custom night you unlocked after beating the main game to help you die quicker. This video guide will cover this in more detail.

This list of games with easy achievements on Game Pass should be very helpful in getting you those easy G’s without the punch to your wallet. There are many more games to play on Game Pass for quick gamerscore, such as the TellTale Walking Dead titles, Goat Simulator, Tell Me Why, etc., but this list should act as a great jumping-off point for your achievement hunting journey.

Game Pass is available for Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Microsoft Windows.