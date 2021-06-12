Every Announcement from the Ubisoft Forward E3 2021 Event

Whether it’s new game reveals or over-the-top opening dance numbers, when it comes to Ubisoft’s E3 conferences, we’re all guaranteed something interesting at the very least. This year’s E3 2021 Ubisoft Forward started with a preshow featuring some interesting little clips including one explaining what a game “going gold” actually means. However, in classic Ubisoft fashion, this was interjected with really odd clips featuring characters from some of Ubisoft’s latest franchise entries slowly moving forward for approximately twenty-nine real-time minutes. With no commentary. Just awkward in-game audio. Yeah. But hey, it’s E3, so what about the games?! Well, you’re in luck as this year Ubisoft gave us some brand new info on Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, Far Cry 6, Rainbow Six Extraction, and so much more. Let’s dive right into all the reveals!

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope

Yep, the game exists and the reveal trailer was absolutely gorgeous! The follow-up to the Xcom like strategy game Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle sees the cast of characters take to the stars with a Rosalina Rabbid, dual-wielding guns, and of course, Rabbid Loomas. The villain this time around is named Cursa who appears to be influencing Rabbids and turning them evil (again). The titular sparks will provide assistance to Mario throughout the journey and provide different bonuses as well as seem to act as summons of sort with over the top attacks to boot. There was some sneak peek alpha gameplay footage that sees Mario arriving on a new world from his spaceship and from there, the game appears fairly similar. The first title was a surprisingly well-received take and Ubisoft appears to be upping the ante with the sequel. Currently the title is slated for a 2022 release.

Mario + Rabbids Gameplay E3 2021

Far Cry 6

Far Cry 6 took the stage to show off some in-game footage… OK, let’s not beat around the bush. We got a really close and chilling look at the villain Anton Castillo and it was darkly satisfying. Even in 3D, Giancarlo Esposito delivers a stunning performance which really adds some gravitas to the game’s narrative and elevates it quite a bit. While Ubisoft brags about its great Far Cry villains so far, they may have taken the cake this time around. In addition to playing as the hero of the story, the season pass content will have you instead play as some of the series’ famous villains and their horrible acts. This includes the 80s’ tacular Farcy 3 Blood Dragon.

Play as the Villains of the Far Cry series

Avatar Frontiers of Pandora

Ubisoft trying their hand at another Avatar game

As the final announcement of the Ubisoft Forward E3 2021 presentation, Avatar Frontiers of Pandora was shown off and toted as being powered by Ubisoft’s Snowdrop engine. The trailer showed Na’vi battling against invader threats while atop majestic beasts against beautiful and lush backdrops. No in-game footage was shown but the game is expected to drop in 2022 so there’s bound to be more information coming soon.

Watchdogs Legion: Bloodline Downloadable Content

Every time he thinks he’s out, he keeps getting brought back in. The Bloodline DLC sees Aiden from the original Watchdogs face off against Wrench from Watchdogs 2 with Aiden’s family in jeopardy. While the suspense is not all that much for fans of the series (I mean come on, you know how this going to play out), it will be interesting to see how Ubisoft tells this narrative. Watchdogs Legion’s bloodline DLC will release on July 6th, 2021.

For Honor Mirage Season 2 Content Pack

For Honor is receiving a brand new battle pass, armor variations, testing grounds, and a new playable hero on July 22nd, 2021. This latest season appears to have a more eastern influence to the five-year-old multiplayer game as it teases “experiencing visions of the Kyoshin Event”.

Riders Republic

Riders Republic is an extreme sports sandbox-type game boasting massive online hubs where you can set up different events with friends in up to a six-on-six competition or as the trailer shows, massive events featuring hundreds at a time. Events range from Snowboarding to mountain biking and even jet-propelled human kite racing. The game really looks like a new title following in the vein of Ubisoft’s Steep and looks like a lot of fun for fans of these types of sports. Riders Republic launches September 2nd, 2021.

TMNT Join Brawlhalla

Yep, those four rad dudes with attitude have found their way into the Smash homage Brawlhalla. Their models look like they fit right into the cartoon aesthetic and they’re coming June 16th, 2021.

Dorfromantik

Ubisoft took a bit of its preshow to show off the indie title Dorfromantik. The developer seemed very enthused to be featured and the game itself is described as a peaceful building strategy and puzzle game. It is currently in early access and available to play right now.

Bravery Network Online

Bravery Network Online is an indie-developed turn-based strategy game where you and four of your friends can take on another team of five in a strategic online battle. One of the developers and the game itself is clearly focused on full inclusion as the characters shine with great personalities and an even better design. It is currently in early access on Steam and available to play right now.

You Suck at Parking

Another indie game featured at the Ubisoft Forward E3 2021 event, You Suck At Parking is a tongue in cheek physics-based game where instead of trying to go as fast as you can, instead you’re trying to stop on a dime. The game has a demo out right now for steam with an expected release year of 2021.

Trackmania – Royal Mode & World Cup

Trackmania’s toy car racing is building up with new wacky ways to race including completely underwater.

Rocksmith +

Rocksmith returns with the ability to now play actual guitars and learn music unlike ever before. The trailer showcased getting access to live lessons, community help videos, and fine-tuning to match your actual guitar’s strings and frets. It looks like gamification has reached new heights as Rocksmith+ has changed its approach from being purely entertainment to a subscription-based music learning system. The PC Beta signups starts 6/12/2021. Head here to sign-up.

Just Dance 2022

The newest entry in the Just Dance series is coming soon and this time, influence Todrick Hall is along for the ride. Todrick took over the presentation to reveal that his song will not only be featured but also if you want to join in the fun and be part of his newest video which will be featured in the game. Just Dance 2022 is coming November 4th, 2021.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Season Pass Content

No Ubisoft conference would be complete without the inclusion of its flagship title. Coming soon to Valhalla are some new free updates along with some new events such as river raids and weapon types such as a one-handed sword. They also detailed their newest upcoming DLC the Siege of Paris. Included in this DLC will be new armor, enemies, weapon types and lots more. The team finished off by teasing more mythological focused DLC in the future.

There was a LOT to see at this year’s Ubisoft Forward E3 2021 but some games were sorely missed. There was unfortunately no word on Beyond Good & Evil 2 and the next installment of the Assassin’s Creed franchise seems to be quite a ways away as the company focuses more on keeping Valhalla around as they go. All in all though, this was a solid showing for Ubisoft.