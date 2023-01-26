Genshin Impact Can Fix Dehya’s Kit With One Simple Change

Very few characters in Genshin Impact history were surrounded by as much doubt as the game’s upcoming 5-star Pyro claymore wielder Dehya, who is set to have her playable debut on the game’s upcoming version 3.5.

The reason for that lies in the fact that her currently in-progress kit, which is live in the game’s closed beta and was made public through leaks, is in a state never seen before thanks to the presence of extremely low multipliers and a pretty much void ascension passive. Another huge problem lies in the fact that, if changes are not made to her set, players will need to at least unlock her first constellation in order for her to be remotely able to perform when faced with high-level enemies. The reason for that lies in the fact that unlocking it will allow both her Burst and Skill to scale off her overall HP.

With that said, although not exactly viable from a Meta standpoint, given her Low base ATK multipliers and the peculiarities of her kit, C0 Dehya can be turned into a unit capable of performing her role well through a small and obvious change, which we hope is made before her official debut. But what should that change be exactly?

A Simple But Game-Changing Solution for Dehya

To put it simply, we believe that Dehya can be turned into a character capable of working well as a Burst DPS at C0 by simply giving her the HP% scaling currently locked behind her first constellation as an ascension passive. But will that be really a game changer for her? Well yes, as the addition of the scaling will allow her to deal higher amounts of damage and will synergize well with her current wasted ascension passive, all while also making her a worthwhile unit for both occasional spenders and F2P players.

Alternatively, simply enhancing her multipliers may also allow her to perform better, although not at the same level as the other 5-star DPS/Sub-DPS in the game.

Genshin Impact Dehya: What’s the Likelihood of Dehya’s Set Changing?

As many Genshin Impact players already know, although the state of a character in the beta is not to be mistaken with their overall performance at launch, their movesets will likely not be changed. Fortunately, the same cannot be said about their kit’s passives and constellations, both of which are likely to be tweaked.

With that said, changes are indeed being made to Dehya’s kit, but unfortunately, according to leaks, the beta’s latest update has actually nerfed her when compared to her constellation’s previous values.

According to known leaker Dimbreath, the “nerf” was focused on her previously buffed first constellation and was focused on lowering her HP increase by 5%. Also according to Dimbreath, the Skill and Burst increase provided by the constellation was also changed to 3.6% and 6% respectively. It’s important to point out that the second change is still not present on Project Amber and Honey Impact, where her set’s description still claims that she will receive an Elemental Skill and Burst damage increase of around 5% and 8.4% of her overall HP respectively.

- This article was updated on January 26th, 2023