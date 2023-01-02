2022 brought us some pretty terrifying horror games like The Quarry, Scorn, and A Plague Tale: Requiem. We are gluttons for punishment, though, because we are already looking forward to seeing how scary 2023 will be, and let us tell you, the frights will not disappoint. Horror games in 2023 will range from sequels to hit horror games from years ago, a new remake of a popular franchise, and some new series we are excited to try out for the first time. So here are the most anticipated horror games of 2023 that will frighten us all year!

Most Anticipated Horror Games of 2023

Here are the most anticipated horror games of 2023 with their expected release dates.

Dead Space (January)

Description: The sci-fi survival-horror classic returns, completely rebuilt to offer an even more immersive experience — including visual, audio, and gameplay improvements — while staying faithful to the original game’s compelling vision.

Why We’re Excited: We are super excited to take on the role of Isaac Clarke again with all new gameplay features in the Dead Space remake. New features include voice acting, visual overhaul, expanded lore, improved traversals, and no loading sequences. If you thought you were afraid while playing this game in 2008, wait until the remake drops in 2023.

Sons of the Forest (February)

Description: Sent to find a missing billionaire on a remote island, you find yourself in a cannibal-infested hellscape. Craft, build, and struggle to survive, alone or with friends, in this terrifying new open-world survival horror simulator.

Why We’re Excited: We were a big fan of The Forest, especially in VR, and its sequel will look to build upon its successes while forgetting its stumbles. Unfortunately, sons of the Forest has been delayed, but it is one of those games we hope they keep delaying until they get it right. The parts they got right are excellent.

Resident Evil 4 (March)

Description: Survival is just the beginning. Six years have passed since the biological disaster in Raccoon City. Leon S. Kennedy, one of the survivors, tracks the president’s kidnapped daughter to a secluded European village, where there is something terribly wrong with the locals.

Why We’re Excited: The remake of earlier Resident Evil installments has been highly successful and has allowed us to experience the survival horror games of our childhoods. Because of this, we are excited for the remake of this installment because it will feature improved gameplay, rebooted storyline, and a graphics overhaul.

System Shock (March)

Description: System Shock is the fully-fledged remake of the groundbreaking original from 1994, combining cult gameplay with all-new HD visuals, updated controls, an overhauled interface, and all-new sounds & music; it even has the original voice actor of SHODAN, one of gaming’s most iconic villains. Witness the rebirth of one of the greatest and most influential games ever created.

Why We’re Excited: The original System Shock was terrific because it mixed elements from multiple genres like horror, sci-fi, RPG, and action. Mix that with a fantastic antagonist and a bit of wicked humor, and you have a game that offers a fantastic experience. Also, the fact that we can now experience this masterpiece using modern systems is fantastic.

Atomic Heart (February)

Description: In the Soviet Union of the future, in 1955, science reigns supreme. The world is on the verge of the greatest event. You are Agent Major P-3, and you will have to find out what lies behind the utopian dream.

Why We’re Excited: Atomic Heart looks like a love child between Fallout, S.T.A.L.K.E.R., and BioShock, which immediately excites us. From what we’ve seen, there will be many areas to explore, both above ground and below, which is a completionist’s dream. The combat with the weapons and character will also bring unique elements.

Alan Wake 2 (TBA 2023)

Description: Nothing about the game’s story, plot, location, etc… have been released yet, but we will update once we know more.

Why We’re Excited: It has been over a decade since the original Alan Wake game was released. So we are excited about this latest installment in the franchise, a survival horror game. Ilkka Villi and Matthew Porretta will reprise their roles as Alan Wake’s appearance and voice, respectively.

Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game (TBA 2023)

Description: Plan your alien invasion and harvest humans as the iconic Killer Klowns, or gather a team of survivors to fight the extraterrestrial threat in a game based on the ’80s cult classic movie. Welcome to a new, crazy take on the asymmetrical multiplayer horror experience!

Why We’re Excited: Where do we even begin? The OG scary clown movie from the 80s doesn’t get the credit it deserves because it is one of the best horror movies that game from that era. Second, the ability to play as a Klown sounds like so much fun. Finally, this game is a unique take on the asymmetric horror genre as modes like 3v7 and PvE elements breathe life into a genre dominated mostly by one game.

Layers of Fears (TBA 2023)

Description: Face spine-chilling madness that extends over generations. Live through indescribable terrors as artists obsessed with their crafts beyond reason and sanity. Layers of Fears is a psychedelic horror chronicle for those who seek mature stories with hidden meanings.

Why We’re Excited: The original Layers of Fear game was built to utilize a fantastic atmosphere and creepy ambiance with properly timed jump scares that kept us on the edge of our seats at all times. This latest installment builds upon the successes of this entry and its sequel and learns from its mistakes. As a result, we are excited to get lost in this story again.

Redfall (TBA 2023)

Description: Redfall is an open-world, co-op FPS from Arkane Austin, the award-winning team behind Prey and Dishonored. Continuing Arkane’s legacy of carefully crafted worlds and immersive sims, Redfall brings the studio’s signature gameplay to this story-driven action shooter.

Why We’re Excited: This immersive shooter holds Arkane’s legacy in high regard but still branches into its own game. The storyline reminds us of a graphic novel called 30 Days of Night, where Stella and Ebon must save their town from vampires. Could this be the game we wish we always had? Also, unlike other Arkane games, this installment will include online co-op, which means you can slay vampires with those closest to you.

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (TBA 2023)

Description: Take on the role of one of the notorious Slaughter family, or their victims, in The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, a third-person, asymmetrical horror experience based on the groundbreaking and iconic 1974 horror film. Experience the mad and macabre for yourself in The Texas Chain Saw Massacre.

Why We’re Excited: We’ve been following Gun Interactive’s blog on developing The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, and what we’ve seen so far is very exciting. The developers are trying to make this as authentic an experience as possible through elements like building a custom instrument for a unique sound, visiting Texas for visuals, and working with entities from Tobe Hooper’s classic masterpiece.