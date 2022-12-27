2022 isn’t over yet, but we are already extremely excited about the most anticipated horror TV shows coming in 2023. We will see the return of some of the most iconic horror franchises, another adaptation of a particular vampire author, and two animated series from the king of horror manga. There will be something for all horror fans, which should also excite you! Here are the ten most anticipated horror TV shows of 2023, with a bunch premiering in January. It will be a busy year for us as a handful of the most anticipated horror movies of 2023 releasing in January as well.

Most Anticipated Horror TV Shows of 2023

Note that these television series are all those that have their series premiere in 2023. There are a lot of horror TV shows with new seasons coming out, like Child’s Play, but we wanted to focus on new entries you may not have been aware of premiering in 2023.

Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches (January 8)

Description: Follows a neurosurgeon who discovers that she is the unlikely heir to a family of witches. She must contend with a sinister presence that has haunted her family for generations.

Stars: Alexandra Daddario, Jack Huston, and Tongayi Chirisa

Why We’re Excited: We have already been given one TV adaptation of Interview with the Vampire this year, and it has been highly rated by fans and critics alike, so we’re excited to see Anne Rice’s trilogy hit the screen as well. In addition, Alexandra Daddario has been in a few hit horror movies, so she should be the perfect leading lady for this series.

The Last of Us (January 15)

Description: Joel and Ellie, a pair connected through the harshness of their world, are forced to endure brutal circumstances and ruthless killers on a trek across post-pandemic America.

Stars: Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey, and Gabriel Luna

Why We’re Excited: Pedro Pascal is the biggest reason we’re excited about this TV series. He has proven he can take on any role and has starred in some of the biggest TV shows and movies like Game of Thrones, The Mandalorian, and The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent. In addition, The Last of Us was one of the best hit video games, and we’re excited to delve deeper into the universe with this TV adaptation.

Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre (January 19)

Description: From the mind of horror manga maestro Junji Ito comes a spine-tingling selection of some of his most bizarre, disturbing, and terrifying tales.

Stars: Romi Park, Tomoko Kaneda, Yuki Kaji

Why We’re Excited: Junji Ito is the master of horror manga. His work is hard to describe, but it is equally terrifying, unnerving, and fun. If you’ve never read Junji Ito’s work, we suggest you start with Shiver, which has ten stories showcasing his work and style.

Wolf Pack (January 26)

Description: A teenage boy and girl change their lives forever when a California wildfire awakens a terrifying supernatural creature. As the full moon rises, all teens unite to unravel the secret that connects them.

Stars: Amy Pietz, James Martinez, and Rio Mangini

Why We’re Excited: Werewolves are extremely hard to pull off, so it is always exciting when we get a new installment to the genre. I was immediately pumped when I saw Sarah Michelle Gellar in the teaser trailer because she has been a staple in my horror viewing growing up (I Know What You Did Last Summer, Scream 2, and Buffy the Vampire Slayer).

The Walking Dead: Dead City (April)

Description: Maggie and Negan find themselves in a post-apocalyptic New York City where survivors have made it their world of anarchy, danger, beauty, and terror.

Stars: Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

Why We’re Excited: 2023 is the year horror franchises are set in New York City (Scream 6, I’m looking at you). In addition, I’ve been a huge Jeffrey Dean Morgan fan since his days on Supernatural and enjoyed him as Negan on The Walking Dead, so I’m excited to see how much of a badass he will be as he is supposedly returning to form.

Uzumaki

Description: A town of people slowly goes insane over increasing obsessions with spiral shapes: patterns in the clouds, everyday objects, hair, insects, and skin.

Stars: Uki Satake, Shin’ichiro Miki, and Mariya Ise

Why We’re Excited: 2023 is the year of Junji Ito, as Uzumaki is his most famous work set to be released sometime in 2023 on Toonami. The TV show has been delayed several times, but the behinds the scenes and teaser trailers show the wait has been worth it. So we hope they take all the time they need for it.

Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas Season 1 (2023)

Description: Scott Ward and his rescue crew’s efforts to protect all they love during the first phases of the mysterious zombie outbreak in Vegas.

Stars: Dave Bautista, Ana de la Reguera, and Tig Notaro

Why We’re Excited: I’m a sucker for Las Vegas, as my family has taken me multiple times a year since I was a kid. I’m also a sucker for zombies, so you mix the two, and I’m in heaven! This latest installment will be an animated television series that leverages photorealistic settings with real-world-based lighting and camerawork. This should all make for a fun-to-watch series if you are a fan of zombies, Las Vegas, or Dave Bautista.

Alien (2023)

Description: Alien is set 30 years before the devastating events of Ripley and the Nostromo crew took place. This is roughly the same time the movie Prometheus took place, but we won’t see any crossover.

Stars: TBD. We will update you once we know more.

Why We’re Excited: I’ve read every novel adaptation of the Alien franchise, including all movies, so I’m excited to get more content to add to the universe. I’m also highly excited that Noah Hawley will take the helm for this installment. Finally, this will be the first entry in the Alien franchise set on Earth.

Crystal Lake (2023)

Description: A group of friends vacation at a house connected to a dark past.

Stars: Frank Volpe, Joe Tyler, and Karle Gwen

Why We’re Excited: The Crystal Lake TV show is set to take the classic horror story one step further. Brian Fuller of Hannibal fame is the showrunner, and A24 will handle the entire production. This is exciting as both entities have made some pretty good horror series and movies.

Welcome to Derry (2023)

Description: Welcome to Derry will serve as Pennywise the Clown’s origin story. Unfortunately, not much else is known other than filming will begin in the spring of 2023.

Stars: Yet to be announced.

Why We’re Excited: Two entities from It: Chapter Two, Brad Caleb Kane and Jason Fuchs, will serve as showrunners for this latest installment which is exciting as the second installment was a great end to the reboot of Stephen King’s famous book.