Animal Crossing may have been the big game of the show, but it was the cosplay that was a true highlight. Fans from around the world converged on Boston over the last weekend, with many showing off their own personal creations. The passion was easy to see as costumes ranged from intricate and complex to hilarious and simple, and everything in between.

There were plenty of Isabelles to be sure, but the fans at PAX East like to dig deep. There’s also tons of Metal Gear, Zelda, Mario, Metroid, Marvel, Resident Evil, Untitled Goose Game, Death Stranding, and whatever the fans could come up with. Below you’ll find all the best that I could get to stop for a photo, though there were surely more fantastic costumes at the show.

PAX East 2020 Cosplay Gallery