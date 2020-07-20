Pokémon GO Fest 2020 is just around the corner, with less than a week left before Niantic brings the action of the normally in-person event to everyone around the world. That’s right, you no longer need to travel to Chicago or other large cities to take part in the massive celebration of all things Pokémon GO. But with so much to look forward to, you might wonder how to prepare for such a crazy event. Here’s the best ways to prepare for Pokémon GO Fest 2020.

The Best Ways to Prepare for Pokémon GO Fest 2020

Pokémon GO Fest will be coming to your home this year due to the increasingly spreading COVID-19 pandemic. While this is of course a tough situation, it does mean that you can participate in what used to be a very exclusive event. We’re gonna break down all the ways you can get ready by answering a lot of the questions we see around the community. So let’s get started.

#1 – Know When, Where, and How to Participate

Pokémon GO Fest 2020 doesn’t have a specific location like previous years, you can join in right from home or anywhere in your community. As to when it will take place, that’s this coming weekend. July 25th and 26th will both host GO Fest 2020 events from 10am to 8pm in your local time. In order to join the fun though you’ll need to pick up a ticket from the in-game shop. This costs $14.99 and will give you access to both days along with all the events of Pokémon GO Fest 2020. Once you buy the ticket you just need to wait for Saturday to roll around, but while you wait you can do the following.

#2 – The Best Attackers for Raids

There will be a lot of stuff going on during Pokémon GO Fest 2020, especially for players who like to raid. While we don’t have all the details on what will be available, raids will surely be popping up in gyms all around you. To beat them you’ll want to have the best attackers, but without knowing who you’ll face that can be tough. So here’s a quick rundown of the best raid attackers in all of Pokémon GO. Just try to prep them or have them ready for quick power ups if you’re taking on a foe that they have type advantage over. We’ll start with the shadow Pokémon, then list regular attackers with their best moveset.

Shadow Salamence, Metagross, Machamp, Swampert, Dragonite, Raikou, Weavile, Tyranitar, or Moltres

Rampardos with Smack Down and Rock Slide

Lucario with Counter and Aura Sphere

Zekrom with any

Reshiram with Fire Fang and Overheat

Mewtwo with Psycho Cut/Confusion and Shadow Ball/Psystrike

Salamence with Dragon Tail and Outrage

Kyogre with Waterfall and Surf

#3 – Stock Up on Items

While you’ll probably spend most of Pokémon GO Fest 2020 near a Poké Stop, you will still want to have a healthy store of items handy for all the stuff you’ll be doing. Ultra Balls are helpful, but raid passes (including remote raid passes) will be important too. And all that battling, whether in raids or against Team GO Rocket members, will leave your teams battered and fainted. Having tons of extra revives and potions will be really important for taking part in all this stuff. So for the next few days you might want to explore more and hit more Stops to try to stock up. And if you don’t already have plenty of Incense then you might want to buy some either through in-game boxes or by themselves.

#4 – How to Prepare Yourself

And your in-game character isn’t the only one that needs items ready to go. It’s the middle of summer, so for most of the US and other countries it’s pretty hot outside. Pokémon GO Fest 2020 will have you doing a lot of moving around in that heat, so be ready with helpful items of your own. Sun screen and a hat are a must in some areas, such as my local Florida. Water will be important as well, especially if you can’t head into a nearby restarant or park to grab some. Speaking of which, even though you’ll likely be outside you will want to keep a face mask nearby in case you can’t distance from other players or need to go somewhere indoors to cool off. And a good pair of shoes will be very important if you plan to go for multiple hours.

#5 – Have Fun

Finally Pokémon GO Fest 2020 is just a great way to relax and have some fun. While it’s not the normal we’ve all been yearning for, it’s pretty close and you should try to enjoy it all. Don’t go too hard, try to stop every few minutes to rest and catch stuff near Stops. Pop an Incense and just sit for a while, catching whatever is nearby. Don’t worry too much about hitting everything, there’s a lot of hours to play through and you don’t want to burn out too quickly. Plan ahead for meals if you’re away from home, and try to communicate with fellow players however you can.

Do all of this and you should have a great time with Pokémon GO Fest 2020 and be ready for next year’s event which hopefully will be a bit more normal.