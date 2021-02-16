The Top 5 Steam Games On Sale This Week – February 16th, 2021

The Steam Lunar sale has come and gone, just having ended yesterday. Fear not! There are still plenty of worthwhile games on sale. Here are just the top 5 you can find on sale and get your money’s worth. As before, each game will have its description, followed up with a description, the overall user rating on Steam, the price, and a tidbit of how long the game is on sale for this week.

Spyro™ Reignited Trilogy by Toys for Bob – On Sale till February 23rd

Same sick burns, same smoldering attitude, now all scaled up in stunning HD, Spyro is back in the Spyro™ Reignited Trilogy! Rekindle the fire with remastered versions of the original three games, Spyro™ the Dragon, Spyro™ 2: Ripto’s Rage! and Spyro™: Year of the Dragon.

Overall user rating: Overwhelmingly Positive

Price: $13.99 USD

The Sims™ 4 by Electronic Arts – On Sale till February 22nd

A variety of Sims are yours to personalize, each with distinct appearances, dynamic personalities, and inspiring aspirations. Use powerful customization features to bring your imagination to life. Create yourself, your favorite celebrities, your fantasy, or your friends! Change your Sims’ clothing to reflect your mood, develop stories that deepen your world, and give their lives purpose with traits and aspirations. Effortlessly build and design ideal homes for your Sims using Build Mode. Construct the home of your – and their – dreams by planning its layout, choosing furnishings, and altering the landscape and terrain. You can even add a pool, basement, and garden, or rebuild with new ideas and designs! Effortlessly build and design ideal homes for your Sims using Build Mode. Use the Gallery to find inspiration from a community of players just like you, where you can add content to your game or share your own creations. Download, like, and comment on your favorite Sims, homes, and fully-designed rooms. Join the community, join the fun!

Overall user rating: Very Positive

Price: $9.99 USD

Battlefield 4™ by Electronic Arts – On Sale till February 22nd

Battlefield 4™ is the genre-defining action blockbuster made from moments that blur the line between game and glory. Fueled by the next-generation power and fidelity of Frostbite™ 3, Battlefield 4™ provides a visceral, dramatic experience unlike any other. Only in Battlefield can you demolish the buildings shielding your enemy. Only in Battlefield will you lead an assault from the back of a gun boat. Battlefield grants you the freedom to do more and be more while playing to your strengths and carving your own path to victory. In addition to its hallmark multiplayer, Battlefield 4™ features an intense, dramatic character-driven campaign that starts with the evacuation of American VIPs from Shanghai and follows your squad’s struggle to find its way home. There is no comparison. Immerse yourself in the glorious chaos of all-out war, found only in Battlefield.

Overall user rating: Very Positive

Price: $9.99 USD

BioShock: The Collection by 2K – On Sale till February 18th

Return to the cities of Rapture and Columbia and experience the award-winning BioShock franchise like never before, beautifully remastered in 1080p. BioShock: The Collection contains all single-player content from BioShock, BioShock 2, and BioShock Infinite, all single-player add-on content, the “Columbia’s Finest” pack, and Director’s Commentary: Imagining BioShock, featuring Ken Levine and Shawn Robertson.

Overall user rating: Overwhelmingly Positive

Price: $11.99 USD

Disco Elysium by ZA/UM – On Sale till February 18th

Disco Elysium is a groundbreaking role playing game. You’re a detective with a unique skill system at your disposal and a whole city block to carve your path across. Interrogate unforgettable characters, crack murders or take bribes. Become a hero or an absolute disaster of a human being.

Overall user rating: Very Positive

Price: $21.99 USD