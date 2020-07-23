The next generation of consoles is nearly upon us, with both the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 set to launch later this year. With no E3 this year, both Microsoft and Sony are taking different approaches to their reveals. PlayStation had their first reveal last month and now Xbox is ready to step it up with what they are calling the Xbox Games Showcase. This event is supposed to be about an hour long and feature nothing but games. This means no reveal of the rumored cheaper version known as Lockhart or any other specs. With all the reveals possible, we decided to put together a list of some of our predictions for the event, though a few are more pie in the sky type predictions that we really hope will happen.

Show Either Kicks Off Or Ends With Halo

This entry is one of the most likely of the bunch, as Halo is the most synonymous series with the Xbox brand. The Halo Infinite reveal at E3 two years ago surprised us all at the time, but this time it is the feature game leading into the launch of the Xbox Series X later this year. Even though it will also be releasing for Xbox One as well, you know Microsoft wants to show off 343 Industries’ latest game in the franchise. The question though is do they want to have a full Halo Infinite blowout as a way to start the show or to save it for the very end. We’ve seen conferences start off with the biggest game sometimes, but they also sometimes save the best for last as well. Either way, we feel it won’t be found in the middle of the show.

A New Forza

2019 was the first year without a new Forza game between the Motorsport and Horizon series since 2010, which wasn’t a huge surprise as it seems like Microsoft has been ramping up for next-gen. The Forza series is always a visual spectacle for the Xbox and there is no question that they want to at least have a new Forza to show off. It would be assumed that this would be a launch title like with Forza Motorsport 4, but it is still likely to show up even if it doesn’t release until later. The real question is what style of Forza it will be and what new innovations might be introduced.

Xbox Game Studios’ Latest Acquisition

While Microsoft has been struggling to release well received major first party games in the final year or two of the Xbox One, they have been on a roll with acquiring new studios. Xbox Game Studios has many many smaller studios under it now and we think that there is a chance that another studio acquisition could be announced during this year. Microsoft has used their big events to make these announcements in the past, so this would be a good time. Considering this is a games showcase though, we think they will announce a new studio acquisition and then reveal a new game that said studio is working on exclusive for Xbox and PC.

Obsidian’s Next RPG

Of all the studio acquisitions by Microsoft to date, Obsidian is definitely one of the most intriguing. They most recently brought The Outer Worlds to all platforms since it started development and had publishing deals prior to the acquisition. Obsidian is known for their quality RPGs with games like Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II and South Park: The Stick of Truth on top of Outer Worlds, so we are really excited to see what they have planned next. They already have the survival game Grounded that is about to join early access, but we want to see if they have a new RPG to reveal at the event to help diversify the exclusives coming to Xbox.

Fable Returns From Playground Games

Speaking of RPGs, one of the biggest rumors over the last few years has been that Playground Games, best known for the Forza Horizon series, was taking on the mantle of the Fable series and making a brand new games in the franchise. Fable has had a rough go of it over the last decade, with the latest game being canceled when the game was pretty much already finished. This also came with the closure of the studio behind the series, but now supposedly Playground Games has taken over. Fable is definitely one of the most requested series people want to see return on Xbox and this would be a great time to announce it.

Next-Gen Sports Games Will Be Shown

Similar to Forza, sports games have often been used in the past as a way to show off the graphical prowess of new systems. We already saw NBA 2K21 during the PS5 event, so it would make sense for the Xbox event to get some of the other games. Considering Microsoft and EA has often worked together, it wouldn’t be a major stretch to see something from Madden or FIFA during the event, though hopefully it will actually be gameplay this time.

Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course Gets A Release Date

While the focus of the event will be on big new games coming out, there is one game that still has some major DLC coming that we think we’ll see. Originally scheduled for release last year, Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course is now set to arrive sometime in 2020. Considering no set release date has been announced, showing a trailer with a release date seems very probably during this event.

Xbox Live/Game Pass Changes

Xbox really changed the landscape of online gaming with the introduction of Xbox Live and then they did the same thing again with the introduction of Game Pass as well. In the past, you could purchase Xbox Live for one month, for three months, or for a year at a time. However, that changed just this past week when the one year option was removed entirely. This had people speculating that perhaps online multiplayer on Xbox Series X might be going free or that it would just be entirely mixed together with Game Pass instead. It’s also possible they could announce some other big games coming to Game Pass over the next few months as well.

Banjo-Kazooie Finally Returns

There is no doubt that this is the biggest pipe dream of the lot here, but we can dream right? The Banjo-Kazooie series has been dead since Banjo-Kazooie: Nuts & Bolts on the Xbox 360 outside of the re-release on Xbox 360 and then later as part of Rare Replay. The people behind the classic games may have moved on to create Playtonic Games and Yooka-Laylee, but we are hoping that Microsoft still sees some life in the Banjo-Kazooie series. Considering how hyped people were by the addition of Banjo-Kazooie to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, you would think they would want to cash in on that resurgence in popularity. However, this is still probably the most unlikely item on this list.

Joanna Dark Is Back Again

Banjo is not the only Rare property that we hope to see return during the Xbox Games Showcase, with the return of Perfect Dark actually being a bit more likely. This series has been dead even longer, with the last non-Rare Replay entry being a launch title for the Xbox 360. Rumors starting swirling recently though when a Twitter account popped up that seemed to be registered by a Microsoft email. Since that time, the Twitter has become active and claims it isn’t connected, but some are thinking this is all a front for the surprise reveal. A new Perfect Dark would be a nice fit for a different kind of shooter on the Xbox Series X to set itself apart from the likes of Halo and such, so we are really hoping to see it come to fruition during the event.