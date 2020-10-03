Top 20 Games Coming In Fall 2020

The summer is over and we are now officially in the fall season, which is always the busiest time of the year for gaming. This year in particular is setting up to be massive with not only two next generation consoles set to launch, but also a strong slate of games as well. One of those games in fact was originally scheduled for earlier this year and was delayed, making the fall lineup even more rich as we have moved into October.

Normally we would have probably done a top 10 list, but there were just too many games to choose between here that we had to expand it to a top 20 list instead. For this list, we have listed them in the order of their release date, with only one entry not having a set release date yet other than fall 2020. Each of these games may not be for everybody, but we tried to come up with a list of the biggest releases coming out in the next few months.

Super Mario 35 – October 1 (Switch)

Starting off our list is one you might not have really thought about because of its scale, but Super Mario 35 definitely had to be included on this list. This game was announced just a few weeks ago during the 35th Mario anniversary Direct and actually just released this week. Super Mario 35 is a battle royale akin to Tetris 99, where you play typical Super Mario Bros. with a twist that has you attacking other players while also being attacked yourself by 34 other players. Also like Tetris 99, this is a free game for Nintendo Switch Online members, but this one will only be playable until March 31, 2021 for some reason.

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time – October 2 (PS4, Xbox One)

Crash finally made his way back into the limelight with the Crash Bandicoot N. Sane trilogy, but now he’s getting a brand new game that retcons all of the games beyond the first three out of existence. Not only will this be attractive to fans of the series already, it will also be very appealing to gamers in general to pick up this holiday season with a lack of platformers out there right now.

Star Wars: Squadrons – October 2 (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

Fans have been asking for a return to the Rogue Squadron and even the old X-Wing vs. Tie Fighter games and Star Wars: Squadrons seems like it will help scratch that itch for both. While there is multiplayer involved that will likely get a lot of the focus, probably the most exciting part for many is the inclusion of VR support for the game. We saw a tease of this with the VR mission attached to Star Wars Battlefront, so having much more like that is great.

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit – October 16 (Switch)

Not only was Super Mario Bros. 35 revealed during the recent Mario 35th Anniversary Nintendo Direct, but probably the biggest surprise came with Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit. This is unlike any past Mario Kart we’ve ever seen, as you set up a track inside your own house with certain markers and use your Switch to control an RC car. This essentially makes it a toys to life game, as there is a Mario and Luigi kart available. It appears you’re going to need a lot of room to pull this off and it’s going to be hard to truly judge this until people actually get their hands on it. However, this is still very intriguing and likely going to sell very well this holiday season.

Pokemon Sword and Shield: The Crown Tundra Expansion – October 22 (Switch)

Pokemon Sword and Shield released last fall with many new features never seen before in the series, with another major change coming after the release with a move to expansions rather than full third games or sequels. The first expansion, Isle of Armor, already released back in June and now The Crown Tundra is set to arrive later this month. This is set to add more co-op content with other players and the return of the past legendaries, which is bound to be one of the most enticing aspects of this DLC for longtime Pokemon fans.

Watch Dogs: Legion – October 29 (PS4, Xbox One, PC); November 10 (Xbox Series X/S); November 12 (PS5)

Originally scheduled for release earlier this year, the third entry in the Watch Dogs series is almost here. While the first game was very ambitious to the point of being a letdown in the end to a lot of people, Watch Dogs: Legion looks equally ambitious, but in a different way. Rather than follow a single protagonist, this game is about switching between characters as you play, which is really going to have to be tried to see how well it works.

The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope – October 30 (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

Supermassive Games really impressed with Until Dawn, which led to them developing an anthology series of horror games that started with last year’s Man of Medan. While originally supposed to release closer than a year apart, The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope is coming just in time for Halloween this year. Man of Medan was really a lot of fun, so we’re hoping this one delivers yet again with both single player and multiplayer fun.

Pikmin 3 Deluxe – October 30 (Switch)

Pikmin 4 was stated to be in developer years ago now with nothing new on it for way too long, making it seem like production was either halted or at least started over a few times by now. Throughout that time, rumors of a port for Pikmin 3 have been around as well, which is finally coming to fruition later this month. It will be interesting to see how they handle the port, considering the original was so reliant on the Wii U GamePad controller, but we have full faith in Nintendo that they will pull it off.

Yakuza: Like A Dragon – November 10 (Xbox Series X/S); November 13 (PS4, Xbox One)

The Yakuza series may have once been a niche series in the West, but it has really made a name for itself over the last few years with many highly regarded releases. Fans were especially surprised when it was revealed that the latest game would be mixing things up with a turn-based RPG system compared to the action beat ’em up style of the past. The interesting thing about this release is that is it releasing first on the Xbox Series X/S before coming to PS4 and Xbox One a few days later. It will then come to PS5 early next year as well.

Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla – November 10 (Xbox Series X/S, PS4, Xbox One, PC, Stadia); November 12 (PS5)

Once an annual franchise, the Assassin’s Creed series has slowed down a bit in recent years due to the increased scale and scope of each game. Odyssey was already a massive game and Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla looks to be even bigger. The Viking theme is very different for the series, which has us quite excited to see how this one turns out. It will be a launch title for the Xbox Series X/S alongside other platforms, before coming to the PS5 a couple days later when it launches, so it’ll be interesting to see how much the next-gen console versions are from the current-gen.

Destiny 2: Beyond Light – November 10 (Xbox Series X/S, PS4, Xbox One, PC, Stadia); November 12 (PS5)

Destiny 2 originally launched back in 2017 and has since had four different expansions release over the last few years, now setting up for the fifth with Beyond Light. This expansion sees you head to Jupiter’s icy moon Europa and has been touted as a new era for the franchise. There have been a lot of changes behind the scenes over the last few years with Bungie self-publishing instead and the base game going free to play. This one is also coming to next-gen consoles at launch, so it’ll be big to see how much better this one performs with better frame rates and everything. For those that have dipped out of Destiny 2 in the past, it sounds like this might be a good one to come back for.

Demon’s Souls – November 12 (PS5)

Perhaps the biggest system launch game surprise of them all, the Demon’s Souls remake from Bluepoint Games is arriving alongside the PlayStation 5. Demon’s Souls originally released on the PlayStation 3 and has never been ported to any other platforms, making it one that Souls fans have been dying to see remade if they missed out on it in the past. The game looks fantastic with the developer beyond the Shadow of the Colossus remake taking over for From Software here, so we are stoked to get our hands on it alongside the PS5.

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales – November 12 (PS5, PS4)

Insomniac Games shocked us all with the reveal of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales to kick off the PlayStation 5 Showcase back in June, with us assuming they were just working on Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 only. Also coming to PS4, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales is a game that started as an expansion before becoming its own fully fledged game and looks absolutely fantastic. This will also retail for only $50 compared to the new $70 price tag for PS5 games, so that helps to make it a better option for early adopters. On top of that, getting the Ultimate Edition of this will give you a remastered version of Marvel’s Spider-Man on PS5 as well.

Godfall – November 12 (PS5, PC)

Perhaps the biggest wild card on this list due to it being a new IP and it not really seeming to stand out as much as it should for a next-gen exclusive game. Godfall comes from a developer that had some previous work on Destiny 2, so you can definitely see some of the looter shooter inspiration there, even though this is considered a “looter slasher” instead with different combat. Like a few others on this list, this is one that is a wait and see, but there is no discounting that it’s a major release.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War – November 13 (PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, Xbox One, PC)

Kind of like Assassin’s Creed, what even is there to say about Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War? Treyarch is back again this year with the next entry in the very popular Black Ops series after the success of last year’s Modern Warfare. The Cold War setting is definitely going to be a nice change of pace compared to the more modern setting in multiple recent games, going back more to the roots of the original Black Ops that was set in the Vietnam War.

Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory – November 13 (PS4, Xbox One, Switch)

Kingdom Hearts finally arrives on the Nintendo Switch, along with a release on PS4 and Xbox One, with the latest entry in the series. This one is different than any other in the past though, as it’s a rhythm game akin to Final Fantasy Theatrhythm from the 3DS. The game includes tons of songs from all throughout the series for you to play, but that is not all. While you may think this is just skippable as a spin-off game, this one will include a new story focusing on Kairi after the events of Kingdom Hearts 3, making it a must play for Kingdom Hearts fans.

Cyberpunk 2077 – November 19 (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

It’s CD Projekt Red’s latest game, that is really all there needs to be said. Cyberpunk 2077 has been one of the most anticipated games for years now, with that hype growing even more when it was revealed that Keanu Reeves is in the game last year. Coming off the masterpieces that was The Witcher 3, Cyberpunk 2077 looks be a contender for game of the year awards if it truly lives up to the hype surrounding it. After multiple delays, people are just ready to play this game.

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity – November 20 (Switch)

One of the most recent games announced on this list, Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity is the sequel to Hyrule Warriors, but this time it is set as a prequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. This means you will be controlling characters like Link and the Champions as you actually get to play through the war that happened 100 years prior to the events of Breath of the Wild. We definitely were not expecting this part of the story to be told through a musou style game, but it’s really cool that Nintendo and Koei Tecmo worked together to make this happen.

Immortals: Fenyx Rising – December 3 (PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, Stadia, PC)

Originally known as Gods and Monsters when it was first revealed, Immortals: Fenyx Rising is a new game from Ubisoft. You get to play as a Greek soldier named Fenyx who has to help the Greek gods that have been captured by the Titan Typhon. While the name isn’t as cool as the previous one, which was changed as a result of a copyright issue with Monster Energy drink, the game has a very Breath of the Wild like art style and the gameplay looks fun to where we are quite excited to see this one release.

World of Warcraft: Shadowlands – Later 2020 (PC)

Originally slated for release later this month, World of Warcraft: Shadowlands now shifts to the TBA status after a delay was announced this week. It was said that the latest expansion is still set to be arriving sometime in 2020, so we decided to keep it on the list regardless. While World of Warcraft expansions have been hit and miss over the years, fans are no doubt still anxiously awaiting the next major expansion for the long running MMORPG.