Dogequest Website Allegedly Doxes Tesla Owners Nationwide

A new website called “DOGEQUEST” has sparked widespread attention due to its controversial actions, as it claims to publish private information about Tesla owners throughout the United States. The site features a searchable map that supposedly shows the names, addresses, phone numbers, and email addresses of these owners. It also states that it will remove someone’s information if they can provide evidence that they no longer own a Tesla.

However, the accuracy of the data on the site is uncertain. According to a verification report from 404 Media, while some of the people listed on the website do seem to be actual Tesla owners or supporters, it’s not clear if all the entries are accurate. “We found that some locations on the map don’t match their real-world addresses,” the report mentioned, which has led to doubts about the site’s trustworthiness.

This release of information by DOGEQUEST comes at a time when protests against Tesla are increasing, creating a sense of intimidation for many Tesla owners. Every weekend, protests called “Tesla Takedown” are happening across the country, and there have been reports of vandalism at Tesla dealerships, vehicles, and supercharger stations. There are also accounts of Tesla drivers facing hostility, with even Cybertruck owners being verbally harassed in public.

New from 404 Media: a site called 'Dogequest' claims to be doxing Tesla owners across the U.S. Verified that at least some of the people in there are Tesla/Musk supporters. Comes as Trump has said that violence against Tesla would be domestic terrorism www.404media.co/dogequest-si… — Joseph Cox (@josephcox.bsky.social) 2025-03-18T01:04:20.348Z

The backdrop to these protests is the changing perception of Tesla in the market. Since former President Donald Trump took office, Tesla’s stock has dropped significantly, falling by 44 percent. As of Monday, the stock was down nearly 5 percent. In what seems like an effort to support the brand, Trump recently praised Tesla cars in front of the White House, while both he and Tesla CEO Elon Musk have tried to discourage the protests. Trump even suggested that violent acts against Tesla dealerships could be considered domestic terrorism, adding to the tense atmosphere surrounding Tesla’s public image.

The DOGEQUEST website describes itself as the “ultimate hub for enthusiasts of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).” It includes an interactive map of what it calls DOGE landmarks and makes questionable claims about its ability to connect Tesla owners through shared contact details. “Using our advanced artificial intelligence algorithms,” the site claims, though it doesn’t explain how it collects its data.

Critics have highlighted the site’s provocative design elements, such as a cursor shaped like a molotov cocktail. In a section encouraging users to creatively express their protests, the site implies that anyone wanting to vandalize a Tesla doesn’t need a map to do so, potentially encouraging illegal activities.

The DOGEQUEST site states: “If you’re looking for a Tesla to express your artistic side with a spray can, just step outside—no map required!” This statement raises serious ethical concerns about the possibility of promoting unlawful behavior. In its policy section, DOGEQUEST includes a statement about data removal, promising to delete a user’s information if they can prove they’ve sold their Tesla.

Sources: 404media, Joseph Cox/Bluesky

