Tesla Owners Separate Themselves from Elon Musk with Innovative Solutions

Reports have emerged of Tesla owners replacing vehicle badges with those from other manufacturers, including Toyota and Audi. One owner even transformed their Tesla Model 3 with complete Audi A5 badging, highlighting a humorous yet pointed critique of the brand’s current trajectory.

Recommended Videos

In recent weeks, a notable number of Tesla owners have voiced their discontent, taking creative measures to distance themselves from the brand and its CEO, Elon Musk. These reactions come in the wake of Musk’s controversial comments and actions, which have sparked negative sentiment around the automaker, leading to a palpable sense of disillusionment among its once-loyal customer base.

The mood among Tesla owners has intensified in recent weeks, with some expressing worries over potential vandalism or hostility directed at their vehicles. One Reddit user even commented, “Someone’s afraid of getting vandalized” in response to the Toyota badge swapping.

In addition to badge swapping, a surge in sales of stickers stating, “Anti Elon Tesla Club” has been noted. Sellers report these stickers flying off the shelves as customers across the United States and Europe seek to express their frustrations.

This increasing discontent seems to be part of a larger trend of estrangement many Tesla owners are feeling towards the brand. Once embraced by electric vehicle advocates, Tesla has seen its reputation shift dramatically in just a matter of weeks.

Musk’s recent actions, including politically charged statements and his behavior online, have raised concerns about the company’s direction and its image. With harmed relations in key markets such as Germany and France—where Tesla sales have reportedly halved year-on-year—analysts are suggesting that the brand may need to recalibrate to maintain its foothold in the rapidly growing EV sector.

Despite attempts to take these developments in stride, the speed at which Tesla’s brand has deteriorated is striking. The once-celebrated struggle to bring electric vehicles into the mainstream is now overshadowed by Musk’s polarizing behavior.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy