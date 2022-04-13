Like the Moon Knight Show? Read These 5 Comics Next.

Moon Knight is shaping up to be one of the best MCU shows on Disney Plus, and the series is most people’s first-ever introduction to the Fist of Khonshu. Moon Knight has been around in Marvel Comics for decades, but he’s never been as big as Spider-Man, Captain America, or any of the other existing MCU types.

Marc Spector/Steven Grant/Jake Lockley lead some of Marvel’s best comics though, and new readers will be happy to hear that there are dozens upon dozens of fantastic Moon Knight comic books to dive into. Here’s everything you need to know to get started reading Moon Knight comics if you love the Disney Plus show.

Which Moon Knight Comics Should You Read?

Moon Knight has been written by countless different authors over the years, and his comic book personality (or should we say personalities)) is a bit different than the one portrayed by Oscar Isaac in the show. If you want some goofier stories, then you can start with Moon Knights’ earlier appearances. If you want something closer to the show’s tone and feel though, then you should pick up some newer issues.

You can purchase any of these recommended Moon Knight comics digitally on websites like Comixology, pick them up from a bookstore or local comic shop, or read them using a service like Marvel Unlimited. Marvel Unlimited is the easiest option, as you’ll have Moon Knight’s entire history at your fingertips.

Moon Knight’s First Appearance

Moon Knight didn’t get his start in his own comic series. He instead debuted in Werewolf by Night #32 in August 1975 as an antagonist. Because he was battling the Werewolf by Night, Marvel gave him moon-related powers and silver weapons (every werewolf’s weakness).

It’s a silly issue from the 70s, so it’s very different from the Moon Knight we know today. It’s still a fun read, however, and Marvel actually gave the issue away for free via a QR code hidden in the first episode of the Moon Knight Disney Plus series.

Moon Knight Epic Collection: Bad Moon Rising

After multiple guest appearances in Werewolf by Night, Hulk, Spectacular Spider-Man, and more, Moon Knight finally got his own book in 1980. The first few issues of the series expand on his origin story and explain how he came to meet Khonshu and gain his powers. Just like his Werewolf by Night appearance, Moon Knight’s earliest issues are very different from his modern incarnation.

However, if you’re one of those people that needs to start at the very beginning, then it’s not unreadable. Plus, it’s still relatively recent compared to superheroes that debuted much, much earlier like Spider-Man. Moon Knight’s first few issues and all of his guest appearances are collected in Moon Knight Epic Collection: Bad Moon Rising.

Moon Knight Volume 1: The Midnight Mission (2021)

This is the latest Moon Knight run, so it’s the perfect place to start. This run is actually still ongoing and set to finish in June 2022, so you’ll be experiencing everything alongside existing Moon Knight fans and readers if you pick it up. This volume collects the first 6 issues of the run, and a second volume will be released with the second half of the story at a later date.

This run sees Mr. Knight opening a safe haven for people called the Midnight Mission. All the while, Moon Knight still fights crime when night falls. There’s also some drama going on between Marc and Khonshu on top of everything. It’s a great run, but there are some other options if you’re not interested.

Moon Knight by Bendis/Maleev (2011)

In 2011, authors Brian Michael Bendis (Ultimate Spider-Man) and Alex Maleev (Daredevil) came together to create one of the most unique spins on Moon Knight to ever be printed. If you’re a diehard MCU fan, then this is the series you’ll want to read, because Marc Spector’s personalities are Captain America, Wolverine, and Spider-Man in this iteration.

You’ll still see Marc Spector and his other alter egos, but some of Marvel’s biggest heroes are also stuck in Marc’s mind this time around. This leads to some great moments, and this series is absolutely worth a read. It’s only a 12-issue run as well, so you can binge the whole thing in a day or two.

Moon Knight Volume 1: Lunatic (2016)

This run, helmed by Jeff Lemire, is an all-time great Moon Knight story. Marc Spector wakes up as a patient of an insane asylum without any powers, calling all of his past adventures into question. It’s a brilliant setup that’s immediately interesting, and things only ramp up from there. The Moon Knight Disney Plus series takes a ton of inspiration from this run, so it’s the best for fans of the show.

The entire run is comprised of 3 volumes, but you can get away with just reading the first volume if you don’t want to delve too deep into the story. You’ll probably want to keep reading once you finish volume 1 though, so it’s great that each volume isn’t too expensive. It’s a mind-bending adventure with stunning art that is still hailed as one of the hero’s best stories to this day.

Moon Knight is currently available to stream on Disney Plus.