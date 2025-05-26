‘CRAZY!’: Trump blasts Putin as Russia unleashes record 900+ drone barrage on Ukraine

Russia has intensified its aerial assault on Ukraine, launching over 900 drones and 92 missiles in just three days, marking the highest number of attacks since the full-scale invasion began in February 2022. The Ukrainian Air Force reported that in the early hours of Monday alone, Russia deployed 350 killer drones and nine missiles.

Accoridng to Politico, the sustained attacks, lasting more than six hours each night, targeted 13 Ukrainian regions, resulting in widespread destruction. Ukrainian authorities confirmed that more than 80 houses were destroyed, and 27 fires were reported. The attacks claimed 12 lives, including three children from one family in the Zhytomyr region, with over 70 people sustaining injuries.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump issued a rare criticism of Russian President Vladimir Putin, calling him “CRAZY!” However, Trump also pointed fingers at Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, accusing him of “making things harder” as both nations seek a path to peace. Earlier this month, Trump had declined to impose new sanctions on Russia, citing the possibility of reaching an agreement.

Zelenskyy calls for increased pressure on Moscow

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy responded to the attacks by urging the international community to increase pressure on Putin. He emphasized that Russia’s actions demonstrate Putin’s contempt for the world, particularly criticizing the global community’s preference for dialogue over concrete action against Russia.

Ummm, Ukraine sent something like 900 drone attacks into Russia the other night, in an attempt to hit Moscow. I'm pretty sure if Canada had done that to Washington DC, trump would have no qualms bombing the crap out of a few Canadian cities. — Lonnie (@LonnieBee12035) May 26, 2025

Ukrainian air defense forces successfully intercepted most of the incoming drones and missiles, according to the air force. However, several strikes still managed to cause significant damage and casualties across the country. The massive scale of attacks has raised concerns about Russia’s escalating aggressive tactics.

Zelenskyy stressed that only force can constrain Russia’s actions, specifically highlighting the importance of strength from the United States, Europe, and other nations that value life. He argued that such coordinated pressure is essential to stopping these attacks and achieving genuine peace.

The recent surge in Russian attacks represents a significant escalation in the conflict, with Moscow demonstrating its capability to sustain prolonged aerial assaults. The international community’s response and the effectiveness of Ukraine’s air defense systems continue to play crucial roles in the ongoing conflict, as both sides show no immediate signs of reaching a diplomatic solution.

