Teen who dreamed of taming lions finds out the gruelling truth after jumping into the big cat’s enclosure

A young man, who reportedly harbored a lifelong dream of taming big cats, was tragically mauled to death by a lioness after he snuck into her enclosure in Brazil. According to a report by People, 19-year-old Gerson de Melo Machado climbed a massive 20-foot wall to break into the big cat’s pen right in front of fellow zoo visitors at the Parque Zoobotânico Arruda Câmara in João Pessoa, Paraíba.

The botanical zoo, which houses hundreds of species, confirmed Machado’s death in a news release. The zoo immediately closed the park and followed all necessary safety protocols, mobilizing authorities and providing support for the expert teams investigating the tragedy. The zoo stated it would remain closed while the investigation continues, though it reassured the public that it has strict safety standards in place.

According to a statement from the City Hall of João Pessoa, the zoo’s security team actually tried to stop Machado as he scaled the enclosure wall. Unfortunately, he moved too quickly for them to intervene effectively. The state’s Civil Police forensics team is currently investigating the circumstances, and they haven’t yet ruled out the possibility that Machado’s actions were suicidal. It’s important to note that this wasn’t a security lapse by the zoo.

To understand why this young man would attempt such a dangerous feat, you really have to look at his difficult background

Machado came from a family dealing with mental health issues and grew up facing extreme poverty. He had previously been diagnosed with schizophrenia and spent time in several institutions. Child welfare counselor Verônica Oliveira stated that Machado’s four siblings were adopted, but he was not, after being removed from his mother’s care at a young age.

Oliveira had been working with Machado recently, noting that he had just been released from prison and came to her seeking help finding employment. She recalled that Machado had been struggling for a long time, saying, “He was 19 years old, but when he spoke, I believe his cognitive ability was no more than that of a 5-year-old.”

Warning: This video shows a graphic mauling.

Oliveira recalled a previous incident where he actually snuck into the landing gear of a plane that was headed to Africa. He was pursuing his dream of taming lions, but thankfully, he was detected and referred to Child Protective Services at the airport before the plane took off.

Oliveira spoke powerfully about the systemic failure she believes led to his death. “Gerson is the result of a system that always excluded him; he’s been caged for years,” she stated, adding that this was the culmination of a “Chronicle of a Death Foretold.”

The zoo shared an important update on the animal, named Leona, confirming that she is doing well. Unlike the story of Brazil’s ‘Catwoman,‘ the zoo stated that Leona is healthy, doesn’t exhibit aggressive behavior outside the context of the incident, and won’t be euthanized. The team is dedicated to Leona’s well-being, ensuring she recovers, stabilizes emotionally, and resumes her routine safely.

The Arruda Câmara Park concluded its statement by offering condolences to Machado’s family, saying they “deeply regret the loss and wish strength at this difficult time.”

